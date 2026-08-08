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Cassius Mailula, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Official! Mamelodi Sundowns announce the return of star forward as Chloorkop homecoming completed

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
C. Mailula
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
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M. Cardoso
CAF Champions League
Toronto FC
Kortrijk
Wydad Casablanca

Following reports that the 25-year-old Cassius Mailula had been spotted in Pretoria, the club confirmed on Saturday that the forward will return to the CAF Champions League winners as Miguel Cardoso’ side looks to add more firepower to their attack. The clinical striker is set to begin a second chapter at Chloorkop, hoping to reignite his career after a challenging spell abroad.

The long-awaited homecoming is finally a reality as Mamelodi Sundowns officially announced the signing of Cassius Mailula on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward, who became a household name during his initial rise through the ranks at the club, has decided to return to the familiar surroundings of the Tshwane giants.

Mailula moved to Toronto FC in 2023, but he struggled to secure a permanent starting spot in the Major League Soccer.

During his time away from South Africa, he also spent periods on loan at Wydad Athletic Club and KV Kortrijk.

In an official statement released to mark the occasion, the club expressed their delight at securing the services of their former academy graduate.

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC

The Brazilians noted: A familiar face returns to where it all began.

Cassius Mailula is back in yellow, ready for a new chapter with The Brazilians 👆

Masandawana, welcome him back .



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