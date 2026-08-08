Official! Mamelodi Sundowns announce the return of star forward as Chloorkop homecoming completed

The long-awaited homecoming is finally a reality as Mamelodi Sundowns officially announced the signing of Cassius Mailula on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward, who became a household name during his initial rise through the ranks at the club, has decided to return to the familiar surroundings of the Tshwane giants.

Mailula moved to Toronto FC in 2023, but he struggled to secure a permanent starting spot in the Major League Soccer.

During his time away from South Africa, he also spent periods on loan at Wydad Athletic Club and KV Kortrijk.

In an official statement released to mark the occasion, the club expressed their delight at securing the services of their former academy graduate.

The Brazilians noted: A familiar face returns to where it all began.

Cassius Mailula is back in yellow, ready for a new chapter with The Brazilians 👆

Masandawana, welcome him back .







