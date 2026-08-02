Cassius Mailula tipped for Mamelodi Sundowns career revival as Lebohang Mokoena dismisses ‘nightmare’ European struggles
- Getty
A difficult journey across three continents
Cassius Mailula’s rise at Mamelodi Sundowns was nothing short of meteoric, but his departure for Toronto FC in July 2023 led to a frustrating sequence of events.
The 25-year-old struggled to settle in Major League Soccer, eventually finding himself relegated to the reserve team before loans to Wydad Casablanca and Jupiler Pro League side KV Kortrijk did not pan out.
Former Masandawana midfielder Lebohang Mokoena insists the forward's experience overseas was not a waste of time.
"The move to Toronto was still a good move for me. I always want to see players progress.
"We always talk about leagues, but there is nothing wrong with any league that any player goes to.
“For the player, it’s the experience that is mostly gained, and I think he has learnt a lot, especially in Europe.
"We can’t wait to see what he has got once he gets back with Kabo Yellow."
- Wydad AC
Chasing the European dream once more
Mailula is currently a free agent and has been spotted training with the Brazilians during their pre-season camp in Austria.
While the club has yet to officially announce his re-signing, the expectation is that he will rejoin the fold to bolster an attack that has recently lost a talismanic figure.
“Europe is Europe; he can go anytime to Europe,” Mokoena explained when discussing the player's potential trajectory.
“He can have a fantastic season and go back to Europe.
"So it didn’t really matter where he went. But at least he had an opportunity to go and experience."
- Wydad Cassablanca Facebook
Filling the void left by Peter Shalulile
The timing of Mailula’s potential return is significant following the departure of Peter Shalulile to Young Africans.
While Miguel Cardoso’s squad is packed with talent, including the likes of Brayan Leon, Iqraam Rayners, and Lebo Mothiba, the unique profile of Mailula offers a different dimension.
Mokoena is confident that the heavy fixture schedule at Chloorkop will provide ample opportunity for the striker to re-establish himself.
“If I look at the players that Sundowns have upfront, I think they have quality forwards.
"There is Leon and Rayners who are there, and Cassius is also part of that list,” Mokoena said.
“I think Cash [Mailula] is back for Sundowns; he will fight really hard. I don’t think anyone is guaranteed regular game time at Sundowns.
"But I’m sure he will work hard, so he'll probably get to start all the time."
- Toronto FC
The return of the Cash No Deposit
The prospect of seeing Mailula back in the yellow shirt has already generated significant excitement among the Masandawana faithful.
Given his previous record of scoring vital goals in both domestic and continental competitions, the expectations will be high.
“I love Cash so much, and he has shown us before he left that he is a quality player.
"In terms of his minutes, I think he will enjoy a lot of minutes at Sundowns based on the fact that Sundowns have a lot of games per season.
“So I think every player has been given a chance, as always at Sundowns.
"I don’t see why Cash is not going to get that opportunity.
"It’s about him raising his hand and ensuring that the Cash No Deposit is back. I’m sure Masandawana fans miss him very much.”
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