Cassius Mailula tipped for Mamelodi Sundowns career revival as Lebohang Mokoena dismisses ‘nightmare’ European struggles

Cassius Mailula’s rise at Mamelodi Sundowns was nothing short of meteoric, but his departure for Toronto FC in July 2023 led to a frustrating sequence of events.

The 25-year-old struggled to settle in Major League Soccer, eventually finding himself relegated to the reserve team before loans to Wydad Casablanca and Jupiler Pro League side KV Kortrijk did not pan out.

Former Masandawana midfielder Lebohang Mokoena insists the forward's experience overseas was not a waste of time.

"The move to Toronto was still a good move for me. I always want to see players progress.

"We always talk about leagues, but there is nothing wrong with any league that any player goes to.

“For the player, it’s the experience that is mostly gained, and I think he has learnt a lot, especially in Europe.

"We can’t wait to see what he has got once he gets back with Kabo Yellow."