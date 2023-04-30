Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has sung praises of Themba Zwane while comparing the attacking midfielder to a global superstar.

Downs have qualified for the Caf CL semis

Zwane played an influential role

Mokwena praises veteran playmaker

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane was instrumental in helping Sundowns reach the Caf Champions League semi-finals. He scored his 16th Champions League goal on Saturday when the Brazilians beat CR Belouizdad 2-1 to seal a 6-2 aggregate victory.

While the Masandawana captain was on target on Saturday, he has, however, not been at his scoring best this season. But Mokwena has emphasised Zwane has been influential while comparing him to Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: "It's just a pleasure to coach Mshishi [Zwane]. Good players make coaches better and that's what he makes me every single day," Mokwena told the media.

"He makes me better. He is an amazing human being, amazing aura. Seriously and honestly there was an interview

"You know I live in a space I get mocked for it, I get criticised but I live because it's important to learn. Pep was talking about Bernardo Silva and how good Bernardo makes the team look without the goals, without the assists for sure. Mshishi actually makes us play a lot better, he does.

"Offensively he finds the spaces. Today [Saturday] he was so good behind defensive midfielders to provoke the centre-backs to jump out and to press and when they don't press, he was able to turn and advance the attack.

"Mshishi is one of the great football players we will ever see in South Africa. We are just fortunate, you hear it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena’s comments that Zwane is one of the greatest footballers ever to come from South Africa could spark debate. It could see the return of the debate on who is the best between Zwane and Kaizer Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo.

While Zwane has never played for a club outside South Africa, he still has a chance to make himself the greatest ever local footballer. Leading Sundowns to the Champions League title is crucial to further boost his standing among the country's best.

Having returned to the Bafana Bafana fold, Zwane can be a standout performer and carry South Africa at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? With Sundowns having already wrapped up the Premier Soccer League title and knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, they now fully focus on the Champions League.

Zwane will be hoping to be influential again when they meet Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.