WATCH: Zwane reaches Caf competitions' milestone as Mamelodi Sundowns reach Champions League semis

Themba Zwane was on target as Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to defeat CR Belouizdad 2-1 in the second leg of the Champions League quarters.

Downs defeat Belouizdad in Caf CL quarters

Zwane sets record

Masandawana to play Wydad Casablanca

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was among the star performers on Saturday as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated CR Belouizdad 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to win 6-2 on aggregate and make it to the Caf Champions League semis.

The attacker converted a Thapelo Morena assist after 45 minutes to bring the teams onto level terms after Mohamed Bouchar had scored first in favour of the Algerians.

Thapelo Morena scored the second goal for the Brazilians to set a date with the defending champions Wydad Casablanca in the last four.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has now scored 16 goals in Caf Competitions, the most by any player in the Premier Soccer League.