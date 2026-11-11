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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Kane admits: I lived through difficult moments at Tottenham, and Bayern Munich lifted a huge burden

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Harry Kane, England's captain and Bayern Munich striker, has spoken about the transformation his career has undergone after ending years of waiting without winning team trophies, stressing that claiming titles with the German club helped him shed huge pressure that had followed him throughout his career.

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Kane spoke at the press conference ahead of England's clash with Croatia, set for tomorrow, Thursday, at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League. The England striker is poised to reach a historic milestone in international appearances while celebrating his Ballon d'Or crowning.

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Kane said: "Those were difficult moments, when you feel you are performing at good levels and achieving great numbers, but you are not winning collective titles, which is what football is played for in the end. My situation was somewhat unique in this regard (with Tottenham), and I don't know whether there is another player who went through a similar experience, without winning any title throughout that period."

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He added: "When I won my first title with Bayern Munich, I felt as if a huge burden had been lifted off my shoulders, especially when it came to talking about this matter during interviews and press conferences. That helped me to relax and feel freer, without thinking too much or bearing that extra pressure."

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"I am now in a wonderful phase of my career, having won numerous titles over the past two years, and I hope there are many more ahead of me," he continued. "I hope I will have won more than 20 titles by the end of my career, and that the first ten years will not receive the same amount of talk."

The record and the Ballon d'Or award

The Bayern Munich striker also touched on his closing in on sole ownership of England's most-capped record. He has equalled the previous mark held by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with a tally of 125 international matches.

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Against Croatia, Kane is expected to make his 126th appearance and become the most capped player in England's history. He will also receive a special honour before the match, with Shilton on hand to mark the occasion.

Kane said of this achievement: "Of course, it is one of the biggest achievements in my career, and I think it reflects consistency in performing at the highest level, and I think any great player wants to be able to perform well year after year."

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He added: "Reaching this number of international matches represents a testament to the things I spoke about in my speech during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, and everything that happens behind the scenes, and the dedication to work, and it is certainly one of the biggest achievements in my career."

Asked about bringing the Ballon d'Or to the Wembley fans, the England captain said: "The Ballon d'Or is still in Munich, but I hope it will be here tomorrow. I think everyone feels great pride that I won it. And for me personally, it is wonderful to see my teammates and the people who helped me win it."

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He concluded: "It was wonderful for Bayern Munich, the England national team and the English fans. It was an amazing experience, and I am extremely grateful for all this support."

The honour follows Kane's crowning with the Ballon d'Or for 2026, making him the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. That triumph marks a defining milestone in his career, ending a long wait for his first collective titles with Bayern Munich after his move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023.

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Kane already holds the record as England's all-time top scorer, with 91 goals. Against Croatia he adds another historic feat, taking sole ownership of the top of the most-capped list.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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