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Harry Kane, England's captain and Bayern Munich striker, has spoken about the transformation his career has undergone after ending years of waiting without winning team trophies, stressing that claiming titles with the German club helped him shed huge pressure that had followed him throughout his career.

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Kane spoke at the press conference ahead of England's clash with Croatia, set for tomorrow, Thursday, at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League. The England striker is poised to reach a historic milestone in international appearances while celebrating his Ballon d'Or crowning.

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Kane said: "Those were difficult moments, when you feel you are performing at good levels and achieving great numbers, but you are not winning collective titles, which is what football is played for in the end. My situation was somewhat unique in this regard (with Tottenham), and I don't know whether there is another player who went through a similar experience, without winning any title throughout that period."

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He added: "When I won my first title with Bayern Munich, I felt as if a huge burden had been lifted off my shoulders, especially when it came to talking about this matter during interviews and press conferences. That helped me to relax and feel freer, without thinking too much or bearing that extra pressure."

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"I am now in a wonderful phase of my career, having won numerous titles over the past two years, and I hope there are many more ahead of me," he continued. "I hope I will have won more than 20 titles by the end of my career, and that the first ten years will not receive the same amount of talk."

The record and the Ballon d'Or award

The Bayern Munich striker also touched on his closing in on sole ownership of England's most-capped record. He has equalled the previous mark held by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with a tally of 125 international matches.

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Against Croatia, Kane is expected to make his 126th appearance and become the most capped player in England's history. He will also receive a special honour before the match, with Shilton on hand to mark the occasion.

Kane said of this achievement: "Of course, it is one of the biggest achievements in my career, and I think it reflects consistency in performing at the highest level, and I think any great player wants to be able to perform well year after year."

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He added: "Reaching this number of international matches represents a testament to the things I spoke about in my speech during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, and everything that happens behind the scenes, and the dedication to work, and it is certainly one of the biggest achievements in my career."

Asked about bringing the Ballon d'Or to the Wembley fans, the England captain said: "The Ballon d'Or is still in Munich, but I hope it will be here tomorrow. I think everyone feels great pride that I won it. And for me personally, it is wonderful to see my teammates and the people who helped me win it."

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He concluded: "It was wonderful for Bayern Munich, the England national team and the English fans. It was an amazing experience, and I am extremely grateful for all this support."

The honour follows Kane's crowning with the Ballon d'Or for 2026, making him the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. That triumph marks a defining milestone in his career, ending a long wait for his first collective titles with Bayern Munich after his move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023.

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Kane already holds the record as England's all-time top scorer, with 91 goals. Against Croatia he adds another historic feat, taking sole ownership of the top of the most-capped list.