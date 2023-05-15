Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler hopes his striker Khanyisa Mayo will score against Kaizer Chiefs and claim the PSL Golden Boot award.

Mayo's profile continues to rise

He is now PSL joint top-scorer with Shalulile

CT City coach backs striker to upset suitors

WHAT HAPPENED? Mayo grabbed a brace in City’s 2-0 win over Richards Bay last weekend to take his season tally to 12 goals. He is now level with Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile and the two jointly lead the scorers’ chart.

The 24-year-old has an opportunity to add to his tally when the Citizens visit Chiefs on Saturday. He will be coming up against a team that is after his signature and it is a chance to prove his worth further.

His profile is already attractive as he has also been linked with PSL Mamelodi Sundowns and Tinkler says his striker might have been disappointed when substituted against Richards Bay after grabbing a brace.

WHAT TINKLER SAID: “Obviously, he might be a little bit upset that I took him [off] when I did,” said Tinkler as per iDiski Times.

“But, just before he scored, we had already made that choice to throw on some fresh legs because you could see the fatigue coming in. But then he got the second and I thought ‘mmm, do I leave him on'?

“But yes, he’s got an opportunity now to go in the last game and win it on his own, hopefully.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s match between Chiefs and City is a crunch tie with a lot at stake. Both sides are vying for a top-four finish and Chiefs only need a draw to achieve that.

But Tinkler’s men need maximum points to remove Amakhosi from fourth position. Victory for City could make an already disastrous season for Chiefs, which they finish empty-handed, worse.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane had a huge fallout with the clubs' fans last Saturday when they lost to SuperSport United and he was struck by an object that left him with a facial injury.

With Tinkler placing his hopes on Mayo to fire them to victory against Chiefs, that would further strain Zwane’s relationship with fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYO? Mayo will spend this week sharpening himself for a good game against the Soweto giants on Saturday.