Arthur Zwane injury: Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Sheppard updates after Amakhosi trainer missed post-match presser

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has opened up on Arthur Zwane’s injury following the 1-0 defeat by SuperSport United.

Chiefs lost to SSU on Saturday

Angry fans attacked Zwane after the match

Coach then missed the post-match presser

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane was pelted with missiles by angry Chiefs fans as he made his way to the tunnel at Rustenburg Stadium on Saturday. An object struck him on his eye, leaving him with an injury that prevented him from attending the post-match press conference.

His understudy Sheppard addressed the media as Zwane was nursing his injury. Amakhosi fans were angry that Chiefs have lost four of their last five games across all competitions.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Unfortunately he picked up a little bit of an injury to his eye,” Sheppard said as per iDiski Times.

“I don’t know how it happened the incident, I just saw him now putting some ice on his eye. I have to find out the details when I get back to the change room.”

AND WHAT MORE? Nevertheless, Sheppard tried to put a positive spin on what has been a trying season for the club and their rookie manager.

“It’s very difficult… You put in the work and you of course you want to show it in performances,” added Sheppard.

“They come out in numbers and they’re not happy with what they saw today. It’s only us that can make it right.

“We’ve got to be positive in times like this. We have to draw energy from the positives and like I said we still have fourth-place to play for. We’ve got to look forward to that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident at Royal Bafokeng Stadium summed up how this season has been difficult for Zwane and Chiefs. It is a campaign that has left Amakhosi fans angry especially since it is another trophyless term, and they will not play in Africa next season.

There is a possibility the Soweto giants might finish the season outside the top four if they lose to Cape Town City in their last match of the season next Saturday. That would be a disastrous end to a campaign Zwane has already described as one to forget.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will now be preparing to host Cape Town City in the final match of the season, needing a draw from the game to secure fourth spot.