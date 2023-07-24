Kaizer Chiefs new centre back pairing will take time to forge partnership, says Msimango

Given Msimango was impressed with his new defensive partner Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, hinting Edmilson Dove's role might be changed at Kaizer Chiefs.

Msimango and Ditlhokwe are new Chiefs defenders

They featured in Amakhosi's weekend loss

Msimango impressed with his new teammate

WHAT HAPPENED: Msimango and Ditlhokwe played together for the first time last weekend in the Chiefs' pre-season loss against Tanzanian champions Yanga SC.

The duo was brought to help stabilize the Glamour Boys' shaky defense that contributed to the team's struggles last season.

The former TS Galaxy player has shared his experience after the match, insisting his new defensive partnership will just get better.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was good playing with [Ditlhokwe]. Obviously, between ourselves, there are areas of improvement that we need to work on," Msimango told Far Post.

"When you concede a goal as a defender, it’s not good. You need to try and keep a lot of clean sheets to help the team win games.

"So we’ll look into that with [Ditlhokwe] and try and rectify. But we are slowly building the relationship and looking forward to what is to come.

"The partnership can only get better with more games. Not just training but competitive games like [against Yanga. It was] just the first of many," he continued.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Apart from Msimango and Ditlhokwe, Amakhosi have signed Tebogo Potsane, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviro, Pule Mmodi, and Edson Castillo.

"I think the club has recruited quality players, quality individuals that fit what the coach wants and fit the culture of the team," Msimango added.

"It’s just a matter of time before we all get in sync and understand each other a bit better so that when we step onto the pitch at home, we can play every game to the utmost of our abilities to deliver the result that our supporters deserve, which is winning games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Msimango's utterance might be a suggestion that Edmilson Dove might be pushed to the left-back position or be reduced to a bench role altogether.

Alternatively, Dove, Ditlhokwe, and Msimango can be played at the same time if Ntseki decides to play back three with wing-backs.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see how Chiefs will line up when they play Township Rollers on Saturday at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.