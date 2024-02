GOAL brings you the completed deals in the mid-season transfer window of the 2023/24 PSL campaign.

The mid-season PSL transfer window opened at the start of January and teams were operating in the market to either reinforce their squads or get rid of deadwood.

That window closed at midnight on Friday, January 26. However, some other players are free agents and are free sign for any team outside of the transfer window.

GOAL keeps you updated with all the confirmed deals across the season in the South African top flight...