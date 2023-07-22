Ntseki bullish despite Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Yanga SC - 'I am happy, there is something cooking'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki is not shaken by his team's loss in Saturday's friendly game against Yanga SC.

Ntseki led Chiefs for the first time

Amakhosi fell against Yanga

Why Ntseki is not worried about the defeat

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs struggled to match Yanga on Saturday in a pre-season match that ended 1-0 in favour of the Tanzanian outfit.

The Glamour Boys fans have expressed their disappointment owing to the team's display at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

However, Ntseki is confident things will eventually work out before the Premier Soccer League season starts.

WHAT HE SAID: "Congratulations to the two teams for a good display of football," Ntseki told Azam TV.

"This being a pre-season, physically and tactically the boys did very well. The new signings did well... in terms of the team's performance, I am happy.

"If you look at the way we played in the first half and the second half, there is something cooking, there is something we are working on.

"Township Rollers is another important game that we are looking forward to," the tactician concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The unforgiving Chiefs fans are desperate for a successful 2023/24 season.

They have gone more than eight years without a major silverware and after the signings the Glamour Boys have made, the supporters are optimistic of a good future.

However, if the team struggles to get good results in pre-season, Ntseki will find it tough to convince the Amakhosi faithful that he is the right man for the job at Naturena.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will now prepare to play Township Rollers in another pre-season game next weekend.