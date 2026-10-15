Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their travelling squad for the CAF Confederation Cup clash against Red Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs are ready to pivot their attention away from the local scene as they embark on a vital African journey.

The pressure is on for the Naturena-based outfit to secure a positive result away from home to simplify the return leg. Head coach Fernando Da Cruz has expressed a strong sense of optimism regarding his side's potential to excel in Africa this term.

"If we compare the squad [against Stellenbosch], it will be more or less the same, maybe one or two changes, but we will not recover our injured players. It will take a bit of time, but I’m confident in our squad," Da Cruz said.

The club is desperate to improve on their previous continental campaign, where they were left frustrated after falling short of the knockout stages despite a respectable points haul.

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Reflecting on the challenges ahead and the club's ultimate objectives, the coach highlighted the need for progress. Last season, the Amakhosi finished their group stage journey with 11 points but were cruelly eliminated based on goal difference. This time around, the strategic focus is clear: the team must advance further and prove they can compete at the highest level on the continental stage, according to the club's official website.

Da Cruz has opted for a balanced squad that blends defensive stability with attacking flair. The traveling party includes experienced campaigners alongside emerging talents who have impressed in recent domestic outings. This selection reflects the technical team's desire to maintain high intensity despite the quick turnaround from their midweek league engagement.

The goalkeeping department sees Ronaldo Leaner, Bruce Bvuma, and Takalani Mazhamba all making the trip to Zambia.

Meanwhile, Da Cruz has overloaded his defense with Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Kabelo Nkgwesa, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Zitha Kwinika, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross and Thabo Moloisane.

In the middle of the park: Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thulani Mabaso, Mduduzi Shabalala, Ethan Chislett, Mfundo Vilakazi

The attacking contingent features plenty of pace and finishing ability: Luke Baartman, Asanele Velebayi, Faiz Abrahams, Flavio Da Silva, Wandile Duba and Etiosa Ighodaro.

Supporters will be watching closely to see if this squad can translate their domestic form into continental success.