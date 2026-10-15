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Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz backs his players amid growing injury list ahead of CAF Confederation Cup clash - 'I’m confident in our squad'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
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Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
CAF Confederations Cup
F. Da Cruz

The Glamour Boys are preparing for a pivotal moment in their season as they shift their focus from domestic struggles to continental competition. Head coach Fernando Da Cruz has opened up about the state of his squad as they prepare to face Zambian outfit Red Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has provided an update on his team's fitness as they prepare for a crucial CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round clash. The Glamour Boys are set to travel to Zambia for the first leg, but the coach has indicated that none of the injured players are expected to recover in time.

Speaking about player availability, the French tactician suggested that Chiefs are likely to field a team similar to the one that featured in their recent domestic matches.

"If we compare the squad [against Stellenbosch], it will be more or less the same, maybe one or two changes, but we will not recover our injured players. It will take a bit of time, but I’m confident in our squad," Da Cruz said when addressing the media about his selection headaches for the upcoming trip.

The timing of these fitness issues is particularly challenging given the congested fixture list facing the Soweto giants.

"We have many games this month; it will not be very easy: Carling Cup, CAF, the Soweto Derby at the end of the month, so we start these competitions, but it can allow the team to be in a new dynamic," he noted.

Despite the injury setbacks, the focus remains firmly on securing a pathway to the next round of the competition.

The trip to Zambia presents unique tactical challenges, with Red Arrows known for their direct and physical style of play.

“It’s a strong team, with strong players; they play offensive transitions, they play long ball as well, we don’t know very well the conditions, it might not be good, but we’ll go to Zambia to come back with a good result, to be in a positive mood for the game at home,” he added.

The goal for the Glamour Boys is to return to South Africa with a manageable scoreline or an away-goal advantage.

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