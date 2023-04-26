Kaizer Chiefs can win against Orlando Pirates, only to lose in Nedbank Cup final - Nkambule reveals Soweto Derby worry

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Michael Nkambule feels that Arthur Zwane’s side could flatter to deceive in the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs and Pirates are in the Nedbank Cup semis

Stellenbosch to face Sekhukhune in the other match

But an ex-Chiefs star is concerned

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi have reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals where they will face Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on May 6. It will be the third official Soweto Derby clash of the season.

The winner of that match will face either Sekhukhune United or Stellenbosch FC in the final.

This is Amakhosi’s last chance to end an eight-year trophy drought. Chiefs have beaten Bucs in the last five Soweto Derby clashes.

But with Zwane’s men struggling for consistency, Nkambule is worried that even if Amakhosi beat Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, they cannot be trusted to prevail in the final.

WHAT NKAMBULE SAID: "Yes, Sundowns might not be in the Nedbank Cup, but a Cup competition gives everybody equal opportunity,” Nkambule told KickOff.

"Yes, I will not write off Chiefs because they always play like wounded lions against big teams, especially when it comes to the Soweto Derby.

"And yes, it’s possible for Chiefs to win the Nedbank but it also depends on how much they want it.

"Yes, they disappointed in their last two league game, but Cup games are nothing like league games.

"They can win against Pirates next week, only to lose in the final. Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune won’t be a walk in the park either.

"They are already motivated by the fact that despite being small teams they’ve managed to reach the semi-finals.

"If Stellies can manage to knock Sundowns out of the Cup then that should tell you it won’t be easy for a team like Chiefs to win it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkambule’s remarks could be supported by how Chiefs recently slipped-up in their challenge for a top-two spot on the Premier Soccer League table. After grinding wins to record a four-match winning run in the league, the Glamour Boys shared spoils and a defeat in their last two games.

They also had to be dragged to extra time by Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals where they needed an own goal and a penalty to proceed to the semi-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Before facing Pirates, Amakhosi will play two league games against Chippa United and Swallows FC which gives them opportunities to fine-tune themselves for the big clash.