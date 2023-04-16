Kaizer Chiefs pitted against Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup semi-finals

- The Soweto Derby headlines semi-finals
- Chiefs keen to end their trophy drought
- Pirates looking to complete a cup double
WHAT HAPPENED?: The draw took place at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban shortly after Chiefs' 2-1 win over Royal AM in their quarter-final clash.
Amakhosi will now lock horns with their arch-rivals in the last four of the South African FA Cup.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United were drawn against Stellenbosch FC in the other semi-final clash.
FULL DRAW:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC vs Sekhukhune United
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nedbank Cup presents Chiefs with an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought.
Pirates are hoping to go all the way and clinch their second trophy this season having lifted the MTN8 title last November.
Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune are both making their debut appearances in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals
WHAT IS NEXT?: The PSL will announce the dates, venues and kick-off times in due course.