Kaizer Chiefs pitted against Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup semi-finals

Kaizer Chiefs were pitted against Orlando Pirates in Sunday night's Nedbank Cup semi-final draw.

The Soweto Derby headlines semi-finals

Chiefs keen to end their trophy drought

Pirates looking to complete a cup double

WHAT HAPPENED?: The draw took place at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban shortly after Chiefs' 2-1 win over Royal AM in their quarter-final clash.

Amakhosi will now lock horns with their arch-rivals in the last four of the South African FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United were drawn against Stellenbosch FC in the other semi-final clash.

FULL DRAW:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC vs Sekhukhune United

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nedbank Cup presents Chiefs with an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought.

Pirates are hoping to go all the way and clinch their second trophy this season having lifted the MTN8 title last November.

Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune are both making their debut appearances in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals

WHAT IS NEXT?: The PSL will announce the dates, venues and kick-off times in due course.