Kaizer Chiefs' Caf Champions League ambitions dented after disappointing Sekhukhune United loss

Kaizer Chiefs' ambitions of qualifying for the Caf Champions League took a knock when they 1-0 lost to Sekhukhune United on Sunday afternoon.

Sundowns loanee scored the solitary goal

Amakhosi are now winless in two league games

The Glamour Boys are set to face off with Chippa

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi's five-match unbeaten run in the PSL came to an end after being humbled by Babina Noko in a match played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Sammy Seabi who netted as early as the fourth minute after the Chiefs defence was exposed.

Amakhosi then took full control of the match and they created chances that they failed to convert with goalkeeper Badre Sangare producing fine saves to keep the visitors at bay.

Ultimately, the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Sekhukhune who completed a league double over Chiefs having also defeated the Soweto giants in the first-round clash last January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat put a dent in Chiefs' ambitions of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Coach Arthur Zwane's side remained fourth on the league standings - five points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates with four matches left.

Amakhosi, who are now winless in their last two league games, cannot afford to drop more points if they are to finish in the PSL top three and secure continental football for next season.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi are set to square off with Chippa United on Thursday in another league encounter in Port Elizabeth.

Chiefs will be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered against the Chilli Boys in the first-round league clash last October.