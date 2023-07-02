How Pitso Mosimane, a ‘different monster’ shaped Vilakazi - 'If you can’t produce, we find somebody else'

Sekhukhune United forward Sibusiso Vilakazi has opened up on lessons drawn from his former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane signed Vilakazi from Wits in 2016

The two worked together for four seasons

Vilakazi explains how Mosimane got the best out of him

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi and Mosimane worked together at Mamelodi Sundowns for four seasons in a trophy-laden spell. The 33-year-old attacker had been signed from Bidvest Wits where he thrived under Gavin Hunt.

After enjoying success at Sundowns, Vilakazi explains what drove him, detailing the effect Mosimane had in his career.

WHAT VILAKAZI SAID: “Then I met coach Pitso, also a different monster. He stresses the importance of winning, the importance of taking care of the body,” Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

“He stresses the point that this might be your last game and tomorrow he will find another person because this is Mamelodi Sundowns. ‘If you can’t produce, we find somebody else. You sit outside as the train continues.’

“So the stress that coach Gavin had trained me mindfully now having to have coach Pitso on the other side was very motivating. He helped me to prepare for Pitso.

“So for me, all these coaches came at a different phase and I was able to be there with them because I think there was one point we were having a conversation with coach Pitso.

“I could see I could sit with this coach and have a conversation and learn more about him and why not when he has won the Caf Champions League. He went on to play Club World Cup at Al Ahly and all of these great teams.

“I can’t even find a better word to describe him. I wouldn’t say ‘the greatest’ because I believe there is another name for him to mention and to be used for what he has done and what he will continue to do.

“I believe there is still so much more that he wants to achieve and hopefully, it comes true so that he is able to inspire the next generations of coaches.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Mosimane managed to get the best out of Vilakazi and many other players at Sundowns, the coach went on to prove himself outside South Africa.

He took charge of Al Ahly in what was his first non-PSL job and managed to win two Caf Champions League titles, the Egypt Cup and two Caf Super Cups.

More success was to follow after moving to Al Ahli who he helped gain promotion back to the Saudi Pro League. Now working at Emirati side Al Wahda, there are more expectations on Mosimane to also get the best out of players there and win more trophies. He has already started building his team in the United Arab Emirates and signed four players on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILAKAZI? The experienced attacker is now preparing to help Sekhukhune in the Caf Confederation Cup.