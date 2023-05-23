Pitso Mosimane has won the Saudi Arabian First Division title after Al Ahli defeated Al-Qadsiah and Al Akhdoud lost at Al-Sahel on Tuesday night.

Al Ahli have a four-point advantage with one round to go

Mosimane has now won the league in three different country

Al Ahli to play in Saudi Pro League next season

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahli came into the match targeting maximum points - and of course luck in the other match involving direct rivals Al Akhdoud, to be assured of the title after sealing promotion a couple of weeks ago.

Al-Qadsiah proved a tough nut to crack in early exchanges, with the first half ending goalless. However, Ryad Boudebouz struck 10 minutes after the pause to hand Mosimane a perfect potential send-off gift.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With one round remaining, Al Ahli cannot be caught even if they lose their final game against second-placed Al-Hazem.

Al Akhdoud needed a win away against Al-Sahel to keep Mosimane waiting, but the 3-2 loss ended their hope of winning the title.

The celebrated South African coach extends his successful record at the club level. The tactician had initially won 17 titles with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.

ALL EYES ON: It is obvious football lovers will be looking at Mosimane anticipating his next move. Caf Champions League defending champions and finalists Wydad Casablanca have always shown keen interest in Mosimane's services and after firing Juan Carlos Garrido and Sven Vandenbroeck taking over on a stopgap measure, Mosimane may be attracted to that region of the continent.

However, Kaizer Chiefs have also been mentioned as Mosimane's possible destination, with current head coach Arthur Zwane struggling to find his feet at the high-pressure side.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane will now start focusing on his future after reports emerged Al Ahli will be looking for a new coach to guide the team in the Saudi Pro League.