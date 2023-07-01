Sirino, Shalulile to Al Wahda? Pitso Mosimane signs his first four players in the UAE

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has made four signings as he began work at his new Emirati club Al Wahda.

Mosimane was recently appointed Al Wahda coach

He began work this week

New players have now been signed

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane was recently appointed as Al Wahda coach after leaving Saudi side Al Ahli and was unveiled at his new club earlier this week. After arriving in the United Arab Emirates to start work, the South African is already refreshing the squad he took over.

Al Wahda announced the arrival of 30-year-old midfielder Ahmad Noorollahi from Saudi outfit Al Ittihad.

Noorollahi is an Iran full international and returns to the United Arab Emirates where he previously turned out for Shabab Al Ahli.

Mosimane also welcomed winger Abdulla Kazim from Al Bataeh and the 26-year-old has so far spent his professional career playing for local teams.

Also signed is 31-year-old Emirati defender Khalid Butti who arrives from Al Dhafra where he was since 2015.

Abdelaziz Al Balushi has also been signed by the former Al Ahly coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given the immediate conclusion of this transfer business, it is not yet clear if Mosimane was fully responsible for signing the players without Al Wahda bosses influencing the recruitment.

There were reports suggesting Mosimane could sign some players from the Premier Soccer League and names like the Sundowns duo of Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile were bandied about.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The South African coach and his squad left for pre-season camp in Serbia on Saturday and they will be in Europe until July 17.