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England v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD5Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Harry Kane challenges Spain with bold comments before the battle for top spot

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Harry Kane led his England side to a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening, in the UEFA Nations League.

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Honoured before kick-off after his Ballon d'Or crowning, the Bayern Munich striker struck the winner from the penalty spot. The goal keeps the Three Lions' hopes alive of topping the group, provided they beat Spain in Sunday's final round at the Metropolitano.

Kane faced the media after the Croatia clash and fired a defiant warning towards Luis de la Fuente's Spain, who kept pace by beating the Czech Republic 2-0.

Newspaper Sport ran the England captain's comments. "Of course, our aim is to finish the group at the top," he said.

"After the first match, when we lost to them here, we knew we were capable of putting in a much better performance," he continued. "We told ourselves: we will win all the matches up to the next clash, and then we will see what happens. And now, on Sunday, we have the perfect opportunity to prove what we are capable of achieving."

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Gratitude for the pre-match honour came next. "The reception at the start of the match was a wonderful and amazing gesture," he said. "And once the ball starts rolling, the most important thing becomes securing the win and taking the three points."

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ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

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"We faced a strong team that wanted to prove its abilities in tonight's match," he noted. "I think we put in a good performance for a large part of the match. We felt some fatigue in the final minutes, but overall it was a wonderful victory that gives us a chance to play a big match on Sunday."

Asked how he felt stepping up for the spot kick, Kane said: "It was as it always is. I missed the last penalty with Bayern Munich, and so I think it is always important to try to make up for it in the next attempt."

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"I try not to miss two penalty kicks in a row, and to take the kick well," he stressed. "I trained yesterday as usual, and now it is just about going out onto the pitch and putting in a good performance."

The England striker closed with a quick read of the game. "I think we lost the ball too easily, especially in our half, which slowed the tempo of the match a little," he said.

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"We had a good set of chances to score two or three goals, but we faced a good team," he added. "We are currently going through a run of difficult matches with our clubs and national teams, and so we cannot always expect everything to go perfectly."

"Of course, we know we are capable of improving in some aspects, and we will have to do so if we want to win on Sunday," he added. "But in the end, the most important thing is that we achieved the victory tonight."

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Spain lead Group Three with a perfect 15 points, three clear of second-placed England.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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