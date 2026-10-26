Decision-making by Kaizer Chiefs' Fernando Da Cruz questioned after CAF Confederation Cup exit - 'I’m not surprised they are out'

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The Soweto giants have seen their continental ambitions evaporate after a disappointing exit at the hands of Red Arrows. The defeat has sparked immediate scrutiny regarding the tactical decisions made by the Amakhosi head coach during the crucial second-leg tie.

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Pressure mounts on Da Cruz

The post-mortem of Kaizer Chiefs' failure to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stages has begun in earnest following their penalty shootout defeat to Red Arrows. Amakhosi entered the second-leg encounter in Durban needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Zambia. While a goal from Bradley Cross managed to level the aggregate score and force the match into a shootout, the Soweto giants ultimately fell short, losing 3-2 on penalties.

Junior Khanye has been particularly vocal about the coaching staff's handling of Lebohang Maboe. The midfielder, who had been sidelined through injury, was deemed fit enough for the bench but only featured as a late second-half substitute. Khanye argued that if the player was ready to contribute 17 minutes and participate in a shootout, he should have been integrated into the starting eleven to provide much-needed quality from the opening whistle.

Tactical decisions under microscope

Khanye's primary frustration stems from the decision to start Sibongiseni Mthethwa in a game where Chiefs needed creativity and forward momentum. Speaking on iDiski TV, the analyst questioned the logic behind keeping Maboe on the sidelines for the majority of the match. The veteran midfielder eventually came on but failed to convert his spot-kick in the decisive shootout, adding further salt to the wounds of the Amakhosi faithful who had hoped for a deep continental run.

“I was surprised to see Maboe on the team list why didn’t he start him and [opted to] start Mthethwa?’ asked Khanye. “Why only bring him on in the second half, start him isn’t he fit? I mean if he’s able to come on in the second half it means he’s also fit enough to start, play him. Last time the coach experimented with Reeve Frosler and the [Thulani] Mabaso kid.”

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Concerns over squad depth & quality

The criticism did not stop at the coach's team selection. Khanye also highlighted a perceived lack of technical quality within the current playing group, suggesting that many of the individuals currently wearing the famous gold and black jersey are not up to the standard required for a club of this stature. He pointed to the team's inability to maintain possession and progress the ball effectively as a symptom of a deeper recruitment problem.

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“You can tell the boy doesn’t play regularly but you could see he hardly lost the ball and played forward passes. I mean Mthethwa, it shows that they have an average squad hence I’m not surprised they are out of the competition,” he added.

A squad not fit for purpose

The outspoken analyst concluded his assessment by naming specific players whom he believes are falling short of expectations. According to Khanye, several regular starters do not contribute enough to the team's offensive output or defensive stability. This public dressing down of the squad adds further pressure to the dressing room as they look to snap their winless streak and salvage their domestic season following this continental disappointment.

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“The coach believes in the likes of [Pule] Mmodi who I don’t think gives the team anything,” Khanye continued. “I’m very disappointed with certain players like Mthethwa, [Faiz] Abrahams. Honestly, they are players who can’t play, even Mmodi, they are players who can’t play there. Even [Inacio] Miguel, they can’t.” The club now faces a difficult period of reflection as they attempt to move forward and address the structural issues that have led to their recent slump in form.