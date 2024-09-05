Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Chiefs versus Ravens NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

With preseason action now behind us, the intensity ratchets up as the regular-season NFL football returns. The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, kick off the 2024-25 season by hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

For the second consecutive year, Andy Reid's squad will unveil a championship banner in front of their home fans as they commence the new campaign. This time, it's John Harbaugh's Ravens who will be storming into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, eager to start their season with a statement win.

Though it's only Week 1, this matchup doubles as a rematch of last January's AFC Championship Game. In that clash, the Chiefs ventured into Baltimore and secured a hard-fought 17-10 victory, paving their way to Super Bowl LVIII.

Now, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson aims to spoil Kansas City's celebration in a game laced with the desire for revenge. Meanwhile, Mahomes looks to guide his team to a strong 1-0 start. This showdown promises to be one of the most captivating matchups of the football calendar, and it's almost here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, September 5, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. That translates to 1:20 am BST the next day in the UK.

Date Thursday, September 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT/ 1:20 am BST (the following day) Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens team news

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the marquee names on the Chiefs' roster, but winning multiple championships requires a deep pool of talent. Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP last February. Last season, he threw for 4,183 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

On the defensive side, tackle Chris Jones stands as the anchor, supported by safety Justin Reid and cornerback Trent McDuffie. Offensively, the Chiefs added speedster Xavier Worthy, the fastest receiver in the draft, to complement Rashee Rice. Isiah Pacheco made a strong impact last season, racking up 935 rushing yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive end Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed G. Prince Tight end Questionable Lower Leg P. Wanogho Tackle Questionable Quadriceps M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring T. Gillespie Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Gathings Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Hayek Wide receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder N. Gray Tight end Questionable Triceps

Baltimore Ravens team news

Jackson is fresh off his second MVP campaign. In the previous season, Jackson threw for 3,678 yards, delivering 24 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, while also leading the Ravens with 821 rushing yards.

The Ravens will be introducing three new faces to their offensive line after the departures of Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses. The only returning starters on the line are tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum.

The competition for the remaining spots on the line includes Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

The Ravens are also counting on significant contributions from tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, along with wide receivers Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, and Rashod Bateman. On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens will be without Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, and Jadeveon Clowney.

However, they still boast a solid defensive lineup with the return of Justin Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy, Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Marlon Humphrey, Trenton Simpson, Roquan Smith, and Odafe Oweh.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Jones Offensive lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Beckham Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Undisclosed L. Jackson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed D. Senat Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Mitchell Running back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL O. Wright Running back Injured Reserve Foot T. Robinson Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Franklin Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running back Questionable Neck D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL I. Washington Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Illness

