Jude Bellingham has come out on top against Harry Kane. England fans voted him the best player in the national team during the 2025-2026 season, handing him the award for the second year running.

The Real Madrid star won a fan vote on the official "Three Lions" app, edging out Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. That result came despite the outstanding season Kane enjoyed and his place among the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Back-to-back wins make Bellingham the second most decorated player in the award's history. Only Wayne Rooney sits ahead of him, with four titles, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Bellingham said after his crowning: "It's an incredible feeling, and a great honour to be recognised by the fans again. This isn't something you think about when you play for your country, but it's certainly a wonderful addition to the special summer we've had, and it's an honour for me to play for my country."

His World Cup showing proved decisive. Bellingham dragged England to third place, scoring 7 goals and providing one assist across 8 matches, becoming the highest-scoring English player in a single edition of the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel, the England head coach, praised the Real Madrid star, saying: "I think he was one of the best players of the tournament, not only for us, but in the entire World Cup. He showed his full potential, his high competitive spirit and his great quality. He thrives under pressure and loves these moments and the big stages, and that is what drives him to give his very best."









Kane claims a new award

Kane didn't leave empty-handed. Beaten to the best player award, the striker was still crowned England's top scorer of the season for the seventh time in a row.

The Bayern Munich man scored 12 goals during the season, equalling his best tally for the national team, set back in 2021-2022.

Kane said: "I'm always proud of these achievements, they are proof of perseverance, and I think that's an important part of my character and what I want to be. I've never been someone who is content with what they've achieved, it's always about the years ahead and the next achievement."

He added: "Achieving this seven times in a row with a great national team like England, and given the quality of our squad, is something I'm extremely proud of. I thank my teammates and the coaches for helping me achieve it."

List of England Player of the Year award winners

2003 – David Beckham

2004 – Frank Lampard

2005 – Frank Lampard

2006 – Owen Hargreaves

2007 – Steven Gerrard

2008 – Wayne Rooney

2009 – Wayne Rooney

2010 – Ashley Cole

2011 – Scott Parker

2012 – Steven Gerrard

2014 – Wayne Rooney

2015 – Wayne Rooney

2016 – Adam Lallana

2017 – Harry Kane

2018 – Harry Kane

2019 – Jordan Henderson

2020-21 – Kalvin Phillips

2021-22 – Bukayo Saka

2022-23 – Bukayo Saka

2023-24 – Cole Palmer

2024-25 – Jude Bellingham

2025-26 – Jude Bellingham