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Aden McCarthy Sabah FKSabah FK
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Aden McCarthy breaks silence on difficult Kaizer Chiefs journey before European move - 'The three-season wait was tough'

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The former Amakhosi defender has shed light on the mental fortitude it takes to endure his long wait for a first-team breakthrough at Naturena. The 22-year-old spent three years on the fringes before finally establishing himself and securing a move to the Azerbaijan Premier League.

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Enduring the waiting game

Aden McCarthy has candidly discussed the psychological toll of his three-season stint in the Kaizer Chiefs development ranks.

The 22-year-old eventually broke through last season, racking up 29 appearances across various competitions, including the CAF Confederation Cup.

“The three-season wait at Chiefs was tough,” McCarthy told iDiski Times. “I don’t think many would’ve survived that and gone through it the way I did. I have a great and strong support system at home, so that helped me, and I just knew if I controlled what I could control, what is for me will come my way.”

'Keep wanting to do better'

McCarthy credits his family and his own internal drive for keeping his career on track when a senior debut felt out of reach.

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His resilience eventually paid dividends, as his performances during his debut season caught the eye of scouts abroad.

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“What kept me motivated was just the hunger I have inside of me to keep wanting to do better in any way,” he added. This mindset ensured that when the door finally opened for him last season, he was physically and mentally prepared to handle the pressures of representing one of South Africa’s most storied football institutions.

The strategic move to Sabah FK

When McCarthy finally signed his first professional contract with Chiefs, it was designed with a clear future in mind.

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This forward-thinking approach by McCarthy and his representatives proved vital when Sabah FK expressed interest.

“I had signed my first pro contract with Chiefs towards the end of last season, and it did include a buy-out clause,” McCarthy explained. “It was important for myself and my representatives to have the clause in to keep an abroad move possible, so that’s what eventually happened. A lot of conversations and calls were made, and ongoing from the beginning of the off-season up until it was almost time to return back for pre-season, but everyone was in agreement and it was smooth.”

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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