Wiliete SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Wiliete: D W W WW

Wiliete SC have not lost a single match in the Angolan top flight this season and sit top of the table with 16 points from six games.

Mamelodi Sundowns: W W W D W

Cardoso's team have won two trophies already this season but are struggling to keep clean sheets.

Most recent head to head:

These two teams have never met before.

GOAL Prediction:

Home win: 24%

Draw: 28%

Away win: 48%