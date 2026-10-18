Wiliete SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Competition:
CAF Champions League Qualifying
Game:
Wiliete SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
18/10/26
Kick-off time:
17:00 SAST
Venue:
Estadio Nacional da Tundavala, Lubango, Angola.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Wiliete: D W W WW
Wiliete SC have not lost a single match in the Angolan top flight this season and sit top of the table with 16 points from six games.
Mamelodi Sundowns: W W W D W
Cardoso's team have won two trophies already this season but are struggling to keep clean sheets.
Most recent head to head:
These two teams have never met before.
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 24%
Draw: 28%
Away win: 48%
Wiliete squad news
Wiliete’s Brazilian coach Beto Bianchi was appointed this season with one explicit target: get the club into the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time.
However, drawing the reigning current champions represents a major challenge.
“If we want to get into the group stage, we have to eliminate Sundowns,” Bianchi told the club’s media.
At his disposal is veteran striker Agostinho Cristovao Paciencia, better known as Mabululu, who is in incredible goal scoring form with seven goals in his last five matches, including three goals in the 5-0 aggregate win over Seychelles side Foresters FC in the previous round.
Sundowns will also line up against a familiar face as former Pirates winger Gilberto is a key member of the Wiliete squad.
Wiliete Possible XI: Nayan, Chipolopolo, Mindinho, Goiano, Wiwi, Sidibe, Mule, Bito, Cairo, Gilberto, Karanga.
Sundowns squad news
Ahead of the match, Miguel Cardoso admitted Sundowns faced a stern test of their credentials against the Angolan side.
“It’s a team that will obviously create us problems, we will need to be very focused, concentrated and take the games to the limit, work as much as we can on the first match away to bring a result, that can open more perspective for the second leg,” he said.
Khuliso Mudau headlines the longterm injury list but everybody else appears to be fit and able.
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Basadien, Mvala, Kekana, Matuludi, Allende, Cele, Santos, van Wyk, Leon, Mailula.
How to watch Wiliete vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport Africa 208
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
- Backpagepix
Dive deeper
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