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Wiliete SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

CAF Champions League Qualification
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
G. Kekana
A. Modiba
M. Allende
S. Ndlovu
I. Rayners
D. Lunga
B. Leon
M. Saleng
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela

GOAL brings you all the available details on the CAF Champions League Qualifying match between the Angolan league leaders and Bafana ba Style at the Estadio Nacional da Tundavala, Lubango, Angola. Sundowns will be desperate for a positive result they can take back to Pretoria for the second leg.

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  • Estadio Nacional da Tundavala

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Champions League Qualifying

    Game:

    Wiliete SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    18/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    17:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Estadio Nacional da Tundavala, Lubango, Angola.

  • Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Wiliete: D W W WW

    Wiliete SC have not lost a single match in the Angolan top flight this season and sit top of the table with 16 points from six games.

    Mamelodi Sundowns: W W W D W

    Cardoso's team have won two trophies already this season but are struggling to keep clean sheets.

    Most recent head to head:

    These two teams have never met before.

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 24%

    Draw: 28%

    Away win: 48%

  • Wiliete squad news

    Wiliete’s Brazilian coach Beto Bianchi was appointed this season with one explicit target: get the club into the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time.

    However, drawing the reigning current champions represents a major challenge.

    “If we want to get into the group stage, we have to eliminate Sundowns,” Bianchi told the club’s media.

    At his disposal is veteran striker Agostinho Cristovao Paciencia, better known as Mabululu, who is in incredible goal scoring form with seven goals in his last five matches, including three goals in the 5-0 aggregate win over Seychelles side Foresters FC in the previous round.

    Sundowns will also line up against a familiar face as former Pirates winger Gilberto is a key member of the Wiliete squad.

    Wiliete Possible XI: Nayan, Chipolopolo, Mindinho, Goiano, Wiwi, Sidibe, Mule, Bito, Cairo, Gilberto, Karanga.



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  • Sundowns squad news

    Ahead of the match, Miguel Cardoso admitted Sundowns faced a stern test of their credentials against the Angolan side.

    “It’s a team that will obviously create us problems, we will need to be very focused, concentrated and take the games to the limit, work as much as we can on the first match away to bring a result, that can open more perspective for the second leg,” he said.

    Khuliso Mudau headlines the longterm injury list but everybody else appears to be fit and able.

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Basadien, Mvala, Kekana, Matuludi, Allende, Cele, Santos, van Wyk, Leon, Mailula.



  • How to watch Wiliete vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport Africa 208


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

    * CAF Champions League Qualifying

    * Wiliete SC team page

    *Mamelodi Sundowns team page

    * Wiliete vs Sundowns live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

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