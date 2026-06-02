Tim Sukazi pulls a U-turn on Bernard Parker as TS Galaxy's permanent coach - 'The acid test for him was to play Mamelodi Sundowns'

Bernard Parker is officially the main man at TS Galaxy. The former Bafana Bafana star has done enough to convince TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi that he is the right man to lead the project forward permanently.

Stepping up from the club’s reserve side during a turbulent period, Parker’s impact on the senior dugout was instantaneous, with the club hierarchy now fully backing him to take charge long-term.

This comes after the chairman had previously dismissed appointing Parker as the permanent coach saying he was not ready for the rigours of coaching fulltime in the top flight and promising he was fielding applications from coaches "from all walks of life.'



