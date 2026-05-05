Tim Sukazi makes major declaration on Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker’s coaching future at TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has ruled out appointing Bernard Parker as the club’s permanent coach, insisting the role will go to a candidate with the required top-level qualifications.

Parker was placed in interim charge until the end of the season following the dismissal of Adnan Beganovic after a poor run of results.

Sukazi confirmed that Galaxy will only consider coaches holding a UEFA Pro Licence or a CAF A equivalent, underlining the club’s commitment to appointing a highly qualified successor ahead of the new campaign.

The Rockets are looking for a specific profile to lead the team forward in the Premiership.







