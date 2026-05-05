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Tim Sukazi makes major declaration on Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker’s coaching future at TS Galaxy
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The criteria for the hotseat
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has ruled out appointing Bernard Parker as the club’s permanent coach, insisting the role will go to a candidate with the required top-level qualifications.
Parker was placed in interim charge until the end of the season following the dismissal of Adnan Beganovic after a poor run of results.
Sukazi confirmed that Galaxy will only consider coaches holding a UEFA Pro Licence or a CAF A equivalent, underlining the club’s commitment to appointing a highly qualified successor ahead of the new campaign.
The Rockets are looking for a specific profile to lead the team forward in the Premiership.
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Investing in football education
"I'm the one who spoke loudly and will keep on doing so because football education amongst our coaches is very important," Sukazi said as per SABC Sport.
"So, Coach Parker is undergoing all these courses, and the club will continue to support him.
"The chairman is adamant that shortcuts will not be taken when it comes to technical leadership.
"We are not about to rush him into coaching full steam, so to speak, but he is still working towards that," the chairman added.
By prioritizing formal qualifications, Sukazi aims to ensure that the club remains professionally aligned with international standards while still mentoring local talent like Parker behind the scenes.
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A flood of global interest
Meanwhile, the chairman revealed he’d been flooded with applications for the vacant post and would soon decide on which route to take.
The interest suggests that the club's reputation is growing beyond South African borders as they look to secure their top-flight status for the coming season.
"It's humbling to receive so many unsolicited applications," Sukazi noted.
"It would seem that we are a recognisable club out there.
"If you could see the track records of some of these coaches, from all walks of life, showing an interest in TS Galaxy,"
Pending their Premiership survival with only four games to go, Sukazi believes The Rockets will continue to punch above their weight.
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What's next for Bernard Parker?
The retired Bafana Bafana striker is expected to see out the 2025/26 season at the helm with Galaxy.
Parker has a big task of helping the Mpumalanga side survive relegation to maintain their rapid growth as a brand in the PSL.
Depending on how Galaxy finishes the season, the 40-year-old will likely remain in the technical team to work with the incoming new coach.