Themba Zwane coy on retirement plans as Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their second star - 'I don’t want to lie...'

While celebrations were the main focus of Themba Zwane's airport appearance, questions over his future lingered as the 36-year-old is out of contract next month.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” said Zwane when asked about his future by FARPost.

“I don’t want to lie, I don’t know, but for now I’m just enjoying this moment with the guys, and we will see as time goes by.

"But obviously my wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”