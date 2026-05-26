Themba Zwane coy on retirement plans as Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their second star - 'I don’t want to lie...'
Airport celebrations
The veteran midfielder spoke to the media at OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of jubilant Sundowns fans gathered to welcome the continental champions home.
Masandawana had beaten Morocco’s AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate, thanks to a gruelling 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final in Rabat on Sunday, to earn their second continental star.
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Zwane addresses his Chloorkop future
While celebrations were the main focus of Themba Zwane's airport appearance, questions over his future lingered as the 36-year-old is out of contract next month.
“To be honest, I don’t know,” said Zwane when asked about his future by FARPost.
“I don’t want to lie, I don’t know, but for now I’m just enjoying this moment with the guys, and we will see as time goes by.
"But obviously my wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”
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Injury battles and the changing of the guard
Despite lifting the continental crown, this season has been a relatively poor one by Zwane's lofty standards.
He endured a near-career ending Achilles injury in October 2024 and only returned to action in late 2025. But his return was marred by further injuries, restricting him to just 23 appearances, mainly from the bench.
Ahead of this season, Sundowns gave him a one-year deal, which is now due to expire at the end of June 2026, while he will be on Bafana Bafana duty with the World Cup squad.
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What comes next?
The veteran midfielder will join up with Hugo Broos' squad hoping that, despite his restricted minutes and impact on games, Hugo Broos will still want his on-field lieutenant available in North America.
As for his Sundowns future, nobody could envisage Mshishi wearing any other shirt so if he is deemed surplus to playing requirements for next season, it is likely that he would join the coaching team in some capacity.
Sundowns and Bafana fans will be hoping though, that there's one more season left in the midfielder's legs.