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CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport
Steve Blues

Themba Zwane coy on retirement plans as Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their second star - 'I don’t want to lie...'

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T. Zwane
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FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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J. Adams

The Brazilians captain has broken his silence regarding his future at Chloorkop following the club's historic CAF Champions League triumph. The veteran midfielder remains a focal point of the Masandawana dynasty, but questions regarding his longevity have surfaced as his contract nears its conclusion.

  • Airport celebrations

    The veteran midfielder spoke to the media at OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of jubilant Sundowns fans gathered to welcome the continental champions home.

    Masandawana had beaten Morocco’s AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate, thanks to a gruelling 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final in Rabat on Sunday, to earn their second continental star.


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  • Teboho Mokoena Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League trophyBackpagepix

    Zwane addresses his Chloorkop future

    While celebrations were the main focus of Themba Zwane's airport appearance, questions over his future lingered as the 36-year-old is out of contract next month.

    “To be honest, I don’t know,” said Zwane when asked about his future by FARPost.

    “I don’t want to lie, I don’t know, but for now I’m just enjoying this moment with the guys, and we will see as time goes by.

    "But obviously my wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Injury battles and the changing of the guard

    Despite lifting the continental crown, this season has been a relatively poor one by Zwane's lofty standards.

    He endured a near-career ending Achilles injury in October 2024 and only returned to action in late 2025. But his return was marred by further injuries, restricting him to just 23 appearances, mainly from the bench.

    Ahead of this season, Sundowns gave him a one-year deal, which is now due to expire at the end of June 2026, while he will be on Bafana Bafana duty with the World Cup squad.

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  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    What comes next?

    The veteran midfielder will join up with Hugo Broos' squad hoping that, despite his restricted minutes and impact on games, Hugo Broos will still want his on-field lieutenant available in North America.

    As for his Sundowns future, nobody could envisage Mshishi wearing any other shirt so if he is deemed surplus to playing requirements for next season, it is likely that he would join the coaching team in some capacity.

    Sundowns and Bafana fans will be hoping though, that there's one more season left in the midfielder's legs.