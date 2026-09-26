Brazil and Australia managers Carlo Ancelotti and Tony Popovic have both criticised the playing surface following their dramatic 1-1 draw in Townsville. The condition of the Queensland Country Bank Stadium pitch became a major talking point after both sides struggled to find their footing on Friday.
Roma forward Paulo Dybala is caught in a club versus country dilemma after manager Gian Piero Gasperini blocked his travel to Lionel Messi's international farewell in Buenos Aires. Despite receiving an official invitation alongside fellow 2022 World Cup winners, the playmaker risks disrupting vital club preparations ahead of a crucial domestic fixture.
The 62-year-old has boldly declared that his return to the national team dugout is driven by a desire to secure silverware rather than just participating in major tournaments. The South African head coach believes the national team must move beyond the mere satisfaction of qualifying for continental showpieces and push to win the ultimate prize.
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged supporters to remain patient following a dramatic 1-1 friendly draw against Australia in Townsville. The Selecao required a stoppage-time header from substitute Rayan to cancel out Nestory Irankunda's stunning free-kick, as the Italian coach continues to experiment with a heavily revamped squad.