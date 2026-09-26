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Friendlies

Friendlies Overview

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Dybala faces Roma dilemma over Messi's Argentina farewell

Roma forward Paulo Dybala is caught in a club versus country dilemma after manager Gian Piero Gasperini blocked his travel to Lionel Messi's international farewell in Buenos Aires. Despite receiving an official invitation alongside fellow 2022 World Cup winners, the playmaker risks disrupting vital club preparations ahead of a crucial domestic fixture.

P. DybalaL. Messi
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Explore Betting on GOAL
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Friendlies, fixtures & results

Thursday 24 September
Australia badge
Australia
AUS
1
Brazil badge
Brazil
BRA
1
FT
India badge
India
IND
1
Panama badge
Panama
PAN
1
FT
Thursday 26 March
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
Mauritania badge
Mauritania
MRT
1
FT
Friday 25 September
USA badge
USA
USA
Peru badge
Peru
PER
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
Chile badge
Chile
CHL
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
Colombia badge
Colombia
COL
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Monaco crestMonaco541083513
W
D
W
W
W
2Lyon crestLyon5320102811
W
D
W
D
W
3Paris FC crestParis FC532083511
W
D
W
W
D
4Lille crestLille531184410
L
W
W
D
W
5Rennes crestRennes531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
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Betting spotlight

USA vs Peru predictions: Bounce back from World Cup disappointment
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