Thabiso Monyane backs Kaizer Chiefs’ 'improvement' against Mamelodi Sundowns to continue - 'We look to keep up that'

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for one of their sternest tests of the Premier Soccer League season as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the FNB Stadium this weekend.

Despite the daunting task of facing the Chloorkop-based outfit, Amakhosi defender Thabiso Monyane is brimming with belief that the tide is finally turning in Soweto.

Speaking to the media at Naturena on Thursday, the 26-year-old revealed that the technical team has done extensive homework on Miguel Cardoso' side.

Monyane suggested that the days of Sundowns enjoying a psychological edge are over.



