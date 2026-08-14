Thabiso Monyane backs Kaizer Chiefs’ 'improvement' against Mamelodi Sundowns to continue - 'We look to keep up that'
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Amakhosi confidence at an all-time high
Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for one of their sternest tests of the Premier Soccer League season as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the FNB Stadium this weekend.
Despite the daunting task of facing the Chloorkop-based outfit, Amakhosi defender Thabiso Monyane is brimming with belief that the tide is finally turning in Soweto.
Speaking to the media at Naturena on Thursday, the 26-year-old revealed that the technical team has done extensive homework on Miguel Cardoso' side.
Monyane suggested that the days of Sundowns enjoying a psychological edge are over.
'We know their weaknesses'
Monyane was quick to point to last season’s statistics as evidence of a Chiefs side that is becoming increasingly difficult for Sundowns to break down.
"Coming in from last season, look, we drew with Sundowns twice," Monyane told the media.
"All I can say is that there is improvement, and we know their strengths, we know their weaknesses, and we look to keep up on that."
The confidence radiating from the Chiefs camp is backed by a perfect start to the new league campaign, having secured maximum points from their opening two matches.
This form has provided a platform for Monyane and his teammates to approach the Sundowns fixture with a sense of parity rather than inferiority.
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A rallying cry for the Khosi nation
Understanding the magnitude of the occasion, Monyane took a moment to address the club’s loyal supporters, urging them to pack out the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
He emphasised that the atmosphere created by the fans is often the deciding factor in high-stakes encounters. "It's a very interesting game, a very big clash.
"Look, I urge supporters of Kaizer Chiefs to come out in their numbers and support us.
"They really mean a lot to us, you know, they push us and give us that match-winning spirit. Look, we want them to come out in their numbers and support us," he added.
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Maintaining the winning momentum
The fixture comes at a crucial time for the Glamour Boys, who are desperate to maintain their early-season momentum and lay down a marker for their title credentials.
A victory against Bafana Ba Style would not only extend their winning streak but also send a clear message to the rest of the league.
As the countdown to Saturday continues, the pressure will be on Chiefs to translate Monyane's confident words into a clinical performance on the pitch.
Facing a Sundowns team that remains the benchmark for South African football is never easy, but with a perfect start to the season and a clear tactical plan, Amakhosi appear ready to prove that the gap has indeed closed.
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