Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel draws battle lines for Mamelodi Sundowns showdown - 'We fear no one'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Sekhukhune United
Polokwane City
Inacio Miguel
F. Da Cruz

The 30-year-old Amakhosi star has fired a warning shot at the CAF Champions League winners ahead of Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash, insisting the Brazilians will not awe the Glamour Boys. Despite Masandawana’s recent continental exploits, the defiant centre-back maintains that the Soweto giants fear nobody as they prepare for the much-anticipated showdown.

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Amakhosi spirit high after perfect start

    Kaizer Chiefs are currently riding a wave of momentum as they prepare for their toughest test of the season so far against Mamelodi Sundowns.

    After a disappointing MTN8 exit at the hands of Golden Arrows, the Soweto giants have bounced back emphatically in the league.

    The mood at Naturena was one of quiet confidence on Thursday as Inacio Miguel addressed the media.

    The defender revealed that the focus now is to maintain the winning mentality that has seen them take six points from a possible six.


    • Advertisement

  • Respecting the champions of Africa

    Miguel was quick to acknowledge recent significant achievements of Masandawana. However, he was adamant that respect should not be confused with intimidation.

    "First of all, we have to respect Sundowns," Miguel said.

    "I think South Africa has to respect Sundowns because they are the champions of Africa.

    "So we will face Sundowns with a lot of respect, but we cannot forget who we are. We also have to understand that we have our own capacity to go over Sundowns.

    "We have to look to ourselves; we don’t have to focus on what Sundowns is capable of doing; we have to be focused on what we can do."


  • Antonio van Wyk vs Polokwane City, MTN8 Cup 2026

    Tactical preparation and recovery

    With a short turnaround between matches after collecting maximum points against Sekhukhune United, the emphasis at Naturena has been on physical readiness and tactical meetings.

    The 30-year-old defender stressed the importance of analysing the specific threats posed by the Pretoria-based outfit while also identifying areas where Amakhosi can exploit their weaknesses.

    He further noted that Sundowns will likely adapt their approach specifically for the Soweto giants, which requires Chiefs to be equally versatile.

    "The most important thing now is to try to get the maximum energy that we spent last night[Wednesday], to recover as soon as possible, have meetings, and understand how Sundowns want to play," he explained.

    "Because playing against Polokwane City won’t be the same as playing against Chiefs—we don’t play the same way. It will be different ways to try to stop us, and we have to understand how we can also hurt them."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    'We fear no one'

    Head coach Fernando Da Cruz has challenged his players to elevate their standards, and Miguel insists the squad has embraced this challenge with a fearless attitude.

    "Like I said, we have to respect the fact that Sundowns won the Champions League, but Sundowns is Sundowns—and at the same time, we are Kaizer Chiefs," Miguel asserted.

    "We also fight for our goals. We fear no one. I think the message is very clear: we fear no one, no matter if they are champions of the Champions League or the PSL."

    The defender concluded by promising the fans that the same intensity shown in their recent wins will be present on Saturday afternoon.

    "We are going to face them as we faced Sekhukhune. We are going to start the game with the same ambition, the same spirit of fighting, and going for every duel. That is the message from the coach."

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA