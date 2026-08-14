Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel draws battle lines for Mamelodi Sundowns showdown - 'We fear no one'

Kaizer Chiefs are currently riding a wave of momentum as they prepare for their toughest test of the season so far against Mamelodi Sundowns.

After a disappointing MTN8 exit at the hands of Golden Arrows, the Soweto giants have bounced back emphatically in the league.

The mood at Naturena was one of quiet confidence on Thursday as Inacio Miguel addressed the media.

The defender revealed that the focus now is to maintain the winning mentality that has seen them take six points from a possible six.



