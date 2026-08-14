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Sphelele Mkhulise Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Sphelele Mkhulise raises stakes ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' blockbuster against Kaizer Chiefs - 'It will be a very difficult game'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
S. Mkhulise
TS Galaxy

The Masandawana midfielder has warned his teammates that their upcoming Premier Soccer League encounter against the Glamour Boys will be anything but straightforward. The Brazilians are preparing to head to the FNB Stadium for a high-stakes clash against a rejuvenated Amakhosi side that has enjoyed a perfect start to their league campaign.

  • Referee Luxolo Badi Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Amakhosi perfect league start catches the eye

    Mamelodi Sundowns are heading into the contest with positive momentum of their own after edging TS Galaxy 3-2 in their opening fixture of the 2026/27 PSL season.

    Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, sit at the summit after making a perfect start with two wins from their two matches, setting the stage for a mouth-watering showdown this weekend.

    However, Sphelele Mkhulise insists the Brazilians cannot afford to be distracted by Chiefs’ impressive start, while remaining fully aware of the stern test that awaits them in this encounter.


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  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena and Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mkhulise issues a rallying cry to Sundowns fans

    Speaking ahead of the clash, Mkhulise made a significant promise to the supporters.

    “Obviously, we are playing a big game, and we are ready as Mamelodi Sundowns to do our best, and our supporters must expect us to give our all on the field of play," said Mkhulise, as per FARPost.

    "I promise them that we won’t disappoint them as players.

    "We need them as the 12th man to give us support and to cheer behind us."


  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    A tactical battle at the FNB Stadium

    The 30-year-old midfielder acknowledges that the form of their rivals makes this particular trip to the FNB Stadium one of the most challenging in recent years.

    Addressing the threat posed by the home side, Mkhulise was full of respect for the work being done in Naturena. He noted the difficulty of the assignment.

    "It’s going to be a very difficult game because they [Chiefs] are doing well at the moment in the league.

    "They have won their last two games in the league, and they are number one, I think.

    "So, it will be a very difficult game," he added.


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  • Thabiso Monyane and Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs May 2026Backpage

    The race to become early pace setters

    Saturday' showdown is not just about bragging rights; it is a tactical battle between two teams desperate to set the pace in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive campaign.

    While Chiefs want to prove their credentials as genuine title contenders, Sundowns are determined to show that their reign at the top of South African football is far from over.

    With both sides boasting potent attacking options and a desire to control possession, the match promises to be an open affair.

    "We never stop believing, and we never give up from the first minute until the last. We just keep our focus and keep on fighting in every single game," Mkhulise concluded.

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Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
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Marumo Gallants
MGA