Sphelele Mkhulise raises stakes ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' blockbuster against Kaizer Chiefs - 'It will be a very difficult game'

Mamelodi Sundowns are heading into the contest with positive momentum of their own after edging TS Galaxy 3-2 in their opening fixture of the 2026/27 PSL season.

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, sit at the summit after making a perfect start with two wins from their two matches, setting the stage for a mouth-watering showdown this weekend.

However, Sphelele Mkhulise insists the Brazilians cannot afford to be distracted by Chiefs’ impressive start, while remaining fully aware of the stern test that awaits them in this encounter.



