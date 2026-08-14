Sphelele Mkhulise raises stakes ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' blockbuster against Kaizer Chiefs - 'It will be a very difficult game'
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Amakhosi perfect league start catches the eye
Mamelodi Sundowns are heading into the contest with positive momentum of their own after edging TS Galaxy 3-2 in their opening fixture of the 2026/27 PSL season.
Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, sit at the summit after making a perfect start with two wins from their two matches, setting the stage for a mouth-watering showdown this weekend.
However, Sphelele Mkhulise insists the Brazilians cannot afford to be distracted by Chiefs’ impressive start, while remaining fully aware of the stern test that awaits them in this encounter.
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Mkhulise issues a rallying cry to Sundowns fans
Speaking ahead of the clash, Mkhulise made a significant promise to the supporters.
“Obviously, we are playing a big game, and we are ready as Mamelodi Sundowns to do our best, and our supporters must expect us to give our all on the field of play," said Mkhulise, as per FARPost.
"I promise them that we won’t disappoint them as players.
"We need them as the 12th man to give us support and to cheer behind us."
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A tactical battle at the FNB Stadium
The 30-year-old midfielder acknowledges that the form of their rivals makes this particular trip to the FNB Stadium one of the most challenging in recent years.
Addressing the threat posed by the home side, Mkhulise was full of respect for the work being done in Naturena. He noted the difficulty of the assignment.
"It’s going to be a very difficult game because they [Chiefs] are doing well at the moment in the league.
"They have won their last two games in the league, and they are number one, I think.
"So, it will be a very difficult game," he added.
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The race to become early pace setters
Saturday' showdown is not just about bragging rights; it is a tactical battle between two teams desperate to set the pace in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive campaign.
While Chiefs want to prove their credentials as genuine title contenders, Sundowns are determined to show that their reign at the top of South African football is far from over.
With both sides boasting potent attacking options and a desire to control possession, the match promises to be an open affair.
"We never stop believing, and we never give up from the first minute until the last. We just keep our focus and keep on fighting in every single game," Mkhulise concluded.
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