Stade Malien vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Coach Mauril Njoya had previously assured that he would have sufficient squad depth for the second leg, with several key players now back from injury and suspension after missing the first encounter. With hosts desperate to script a shocking response.

“I also have to say we have a lot of injured players and players who were suspended. In Bamako, we will have all of them back. I can tell you, we will turn the situation around in Bamako,” explained the coach after their loss in Pretoria.

“I can say there is a lot of regret because we gave Mamelodi Sundowns an easy win.

“In Bamako, we will show who we are."

Malien possible XI: Traore, Awine, Simpara, Camara, Diarra, Bello, Madjan, D Coulibaly, M Traore, O Coulibaly & Nkeng