Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stade Malien and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Stade Malien vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Stade Malien vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
March 22, 2026
Kick-off:
18h00 SA Time
Venue:
Stade 26 du Mars
How to watch Stade Malien vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport Channel 205 & SABC 1
- Backpage
Stade Malien team news & squads
Coach Mauril Njoya had previously assured that he would have sufficient squad depth for the second leg, with several key players now back from injury and suspension after missing the first encounter. With hosts desperate to script a shocking response.
“I also have to say we have a lot of injured players and players who were suspended. In Bamako, we will have all of them back. I can tell you, we will turn the situation around in Bamako,” explained the coach after their loss in Pretoria.
“I can say there is a lot of regret because we gave Mamelodi Sundowns an easy win.
“In Bamako, we will show who we are."
Malien possible XI: Traore, Awine, Simpara, Camara, Diarra, Bello, Madjan, D Coulibaly, M Traore, O Coulibaly & Nkeng
Sundowns team news & squads
Sundowns have a near full squad to choose from, with only Mothobi Mvala sidelined, although he has made encouraging progress in his recovery.
Head coach Miguel Cardoso is expected to pull out all the stops, fully aware of the stern test awaiting his side in Bamako.
“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result, and football history has lots of comeback stories,” said Cardoso.
“The Mali game is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that is going to make the game slower in taking the ball out of contact."
“Also, the temperature there is very high, and the rhythm of the game will be slower. That is going to make it difficult for us to play the game we want. But we have experience, and if the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home.”
Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Allende, Mokoena, Sales, Santos, Matthews & Leon
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a commanding three-goal cushion in the quarter-final first leg, in the first ever meeting between these two sides. The Malian outfit was left frustrated after failing to breach the last line of defence marshalled by Ronwen Williams.
Heading into this encounter, the Brazilians arrive on the back of successive league victories, but Stade Malien have struggled to find rhythm in recent matches, going four games without a win.
- Backpage
Useful links