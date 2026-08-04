South African football icon identifies major weaknesses in current Kaizer Chiefs squad - 'My primary concern lies with their defence'
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Scepticism despite winning start
Kaizer Chiefs kicked off their new era under head coach Fernando Da Cruz with a promising 3-1 victory against Kruger United FC at the Mbombela Stadium.
While the result was enough to propel Amakhosi to the top of the league standings, South African football icon Owen Da Gama has issued a stern warning regarding the team's overall quality and sustainability at the highest level this season.
Speaking to KickOff, the man affectionately known as 'Rubber Doll' made it clear that he was not swayed by the three points secured against the league newcomers.
Da Gama suggested that the level of opposition may have flattered the Soweto giants, providing a false sense of security for the technical team as they prepare for much tougher assignments in the domestic campaign ahead.
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Defensive vulnerabilities exposed
The primary area of concern for the former Highlands Park mentor is the backline, which he believes remains a significant liability for the Glamour Boys.
Despite impressive performances from Luke Baartman and Ethan Chislett, Da Gama remains worried about the structural integrity of the defence and the individual errors that plagued the side during their previous disappointing season.
He specifically pointed towards the recurring mistakes of certain individuals, suggesting that the new technical staff may not yet have a full grasp of the squad's historical flaws.
“My primary concern lies with their defence. I coached some of the players currently at Kruger last season.
"While Baartman and Chislett may have played well on Saturday, it was evident that the team Chiefs were playing against is still relatively new to the league,” noted the veteran coach.
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Lack of institutional knowledge
As Fernando Da Cruz settles into the hot seat at Naturena, he will need to address the specific personnel issues highlighted by seasoned observers.
Da Gama pointed out that the lack of institutional knowledge regarding past performances could lead the new coach into making tactical blunders, particularly when it comes to selecting his central defensive pairing for high-stakes matches.
"I suspect the new coach may not be fully aware of the types of errors Ignacio Miguel committed defensively last season," added Da Gama.
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Crucial tests on the horizon
Chiefs must now shift their focus to the MTN8 quarterfinals, where they are scheduled to face Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium this Sunday.
This fixture will serve as a much sterner litmus test for Da Cruz’s tactical setup, as they encounter a side with significantly more top-flight experience than their previous opponents, who were largely untested at the elite level.
Da Gama concluded his assessment by reiterating that the victory over Kruger United should be viewed with caution rather than celebration.
"I am not convinced by the team’s display against Kruger.
"Please believe me when I say that Kruger are likely to face difficulties this season. Chiefs could have performed better; their display was not convincing."
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