South African football icon identifies major weaknesses in current Kaizer Chiefs squad - 'My primary concern lies with their defence'

Kaizer Chiefs kicked off their new era under head coach Fernando Da Cruz with a promising 3-1 victory against Kruger United FC at the Mbombela Stadium.

While the result was enough to propel Amakhosi to the top of the league standings, South African football icon Owen Da Gama has issued a stern warning regarding the team's overall quality and sustainability at the highest level this season.

Speaking to KickOff, the man affectionately known as 'Rubber Doll' made it clear that he was not swayed by the three points secured against the league newcomers.

Da Gama suggested that the level of opposition may have flattered the Soweto giants, providing a false sense of security for the technical team as they prepare for much tougher assignments in the domestic campaign ahead.



