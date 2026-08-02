Fernando Da Cruz explains master minding Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Kruger United and neutralising former Orlando Pirates star: 'The main problem for us was their number 10'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has opened up on the significant challenges posed by Kruger United during their recent 3-1 victory.

While Amakhosi eventually secured the win, the first half proved to be a difficult tactical battle for the Soweto giants.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the French manager was candid about the threat posed by the opposition playmaker.

"We conceded from the only real chance they created - the goal was a little bit lucky," Da Cruz explained.

"But the main problem for us was their number 10 [Ntsako Makhubela]. He was constantly finding space behind our midfield line.

"So, our primary focus at half-time was to control him and block the passing lanes into those dangerous pockets.

"We executed that much better in the second half and limited their chances.”