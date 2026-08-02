Fernando Da Cruz explains master minding Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Kruger United and neutralising former Orlando Pirates star: 'The main problem for us was their number 10'
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The tactical headache caused by Makhubela
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has opened up on the significant challenges posed by Kruger United during their recent 3-1 victory.
While Amakhosi eventually secured the win, the first half proved to be a difficult tactical battle for the Soweto giants.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the French manager was candid about the threat posed by the opposition playmaker.
"We conceded from the only real chance they created - the goal was a little bit lucky," Da Cruz explained.
"But the main problem for us was their number 10 [Ntsako Makhubela]. He was constantly finding space behind our midfield line.
"So, our primary focus at half-time was to control him and block the passing lanes into those dangerous pockets.
"We executed that much better in the second half and limited their chances.”
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Shifting the momentum at Mbombela
The match began perfectly for the visitors when new signing Flavio Silva found the back of the net early on, sending the travelling Amakhosi faithful into a frenzy.
However, the momentum shifted as the first half progressed, culminating in an equaliser from Khetukuthula Ndlovu just moments before the break.
To rectify the situation, the technical bench introduced Sibongiseni Mthethwa in place of Siphesihle Ndlovu, a move designed to provide more defensive screening and stop Makhubela's creative influence.
Additionally, Wandile Duba was brought on for goalscorer Silva to refresh the frontline.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Bench impact and squad depth
Da Cruz was quick to praise the players who entered the fray, noting that the depth of the squad was a deciding factor in the victory.
The introduction of fresh legs allowed Chiefs to maintain an intensity that Kruger United simply could not match as the game wore on.
The manager expressed his satisfaction with how the players responded to his instructions during the interval.
“First, I want to thank the players for their effort because they executed the game plan,” added the French tactician.
“The analysis is simple: we controlled the first 30 minutes, but lost our way in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
"In the second half, we restored our intensity and dictated the tempo."
A foundation for the new campaign
With the first three points of the season in the bag, the focus now shifts to consistency for the Glamour Boys.
Da Cruz is under no illusions about the work required to return the club to the pinnacle of South African football, but he believes the ability to adapt mid-game is a positive sign for the future.
Despite the win, the perfectionist in Da Cruz remains wary of the periods where his side lost focus.
He emphasised that the team must learn to control games for the full 90 minutes rather than just patches.
“I am extremely happy with the players who came off the bench - they helped us maintain our high standard.
"Overall, we controlled 75 minutes of the match, but we know we must keep improving and working hard.”
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