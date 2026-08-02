Fernando da Cruz calls for 'calm' after Kaizer Chiefs emphatic win over Kruger United - 'We didn’t reach our best level'
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The match report
Kaizer Chiefs overpowered Premier Soccer League newbies Kruger United after claiming a 3-1 victory in the at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.
Amakhosi had an impressive start to the match, pinning Kruger back into their own half early on and were rewarded for their efforts after breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute with a goal from Flavio Silva.
Chiefs pressed for a second goal but were undone right at the end of the first half when Khethukuthula Ndlovu brought the score line back to level terms after curling into the far corner after a rare foray into the Chiefs 18-yard box.
In the second half, Chiefs produced a dominant performance which saw Wandile Duba come off the bench to score twice in 10 minutes to claim all three points away from home.
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A mixed performance for the Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs enjoyed a dream start to their domestic campaign, picking up three points and moving to the summit of the table, yet Fernando da Cruz was quick to highlight areas of concern.
While the Soweto giants dominated large portions of the encounter, a lapse in concentration toward the end of the first half allowed the top-flight newcomers back into the contest.
Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Da Cruz provided a detailed breakdown of his side's performance throughout the ninety minutes.
“During 75 minutes we controlled the game, the first part of the first half, the first part of the second half also but last 15 minutes of the first half we didn’t control the game and we conceded one goal,” Da Cruz said.
“What we saw today it is what we expect for every game but sometimes we need to manage the tempo, slow impact, slow impact defend the tempo of the game but we will learn step by step and we will increase."
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Strength in depth and squad rotation
One of the most pleasing aspects for the new coaching staff was the impact of the players introduced from the bench.
Wandile Duba’s clinical finishing proved to be the difference, justifying the manager's faith in his wider squad.
Da Cruz emphasized that the club is currently operating without a fixed starting eleven, preferring to view the entire group as essential components of their tactical plan.
The coach expressed his satisfaction with how his tactical changes influenced the flow of the game against Kruger United.
“It’s very important because for the moment it’s not the starting eleven, it’s a squad with all the players important and the player who go in today they were very important and they permit us to keep us to keep the level very high,” he added.
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Long-term vision at Naturena
Despite the positive result, Da Cruz was adamant that the fans should not get carried away by a single victory.
With the transfer window still open, speculation continues to swirl regarding potential new arrivals, but the coach is focused on internal improvement and the daily grind at the club’s training base.
He believes the team is still in a transitional phase and has yet to find their true rhythm or peak physical condition, suggesting that the best is still to come from this revamped Chiefs outfit.
When questioned about the possibility of further recruitment and the team's overall trajectory, Da Cruz remained focused on the developmental process currently underway.
“We need to improve our games, a lot of things we work again and again, and for the moment we need to keep calm because we didn’t reach our best level.
"We will continue to work at Naturena every day,” Da Cruz said.
The Amakhosi faithful will be encouraged by the winning start, but the message from the dugout is clear: consistency remains the ultimate goal.
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