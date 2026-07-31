Siphiwe Tshabalala explains why Kaizer Chiefs must beef up Fernando Da Cruz squad - 'You need depth that will help you to compete'

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window as they reshape the team under Fernando Da Cruz.

The Soweto giants have already confirmed the arrivals of Renaldo Leaner, Thabo Moloisane and Adolf Ntwaswingwa, while reports indicate that any day now the club could be announcing Langelilhle Phili.

Speaking at the Premier Soccer League launch, Siphiwe Tshabalala welcomed the club's recruitment drive but insisted there is still more work to be done.

The Amakhosi legend stressed that if Chiefs are to compete with the country's top sides, they must continue adding quality and, most importantly, depth to their squad.



