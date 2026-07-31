Siphiwe Tshabalala explains why Kaizer Chiefs must beef up Fernando Da Cruz squad - 'You need depth that will help you to compete'
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Shabba calls for further reinforcements
Kaizer Chiefs have continued to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window as they reshape the team under Fernando Da Cruz.
The Soweto giants have already confirmed the arrivals of Renaldo Leaner, Thabo Moloisane and Adolf Ntwaswingwa, while reports indicate that any day now the club could be announcing Langelilhle Phili.
Speaking at the Premier Soccer League launch, Siphiwe Tshabalala welcomed the club's recruitment drive but insisted there is still more work to be done.
The Amakhosi legend stressed that if Chiefs are to compete with the country's top sides, they must continue adding quality and, most importantly, depth to their squad.
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The importance of squad depth
"They want to sign the best players available, and I'm sure as time goes on, there will be those inclusions in the team," Tshabalala told Soccer Laduma.
"You need to have a strong squad to compete. You need to have depth that will help you to compete.
"The teams that are competing have got depth.
"They have got quality players as well, and you need everyone."
'You don't have to rely on certain individuals'
The former Bafana Bafana star further elaborated on the collective mindset required for a championship-winning environment.
He noted that the most successful outfits in the league are those that can pivot their tactical approach without losing quality.
"You are in a position where you don't have to rely on certain individuals, but you rely on the team.
"On the squad that you have, you rely on those that are on the bench that will come and help the team," he added.
What comes next for Chiefs?
With the 2026/27 campaign getting underway on Saturday, 1 August, the Naturena hierarchy must decide whether their transfer business is complete or if further reinforcements are needed.
As rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates continue to boast quality and depth across their squads, Chiefs cannot afford to stand still if they hope to challenge on multiple fronts.
Amakhosi faithful will be expecting Da Cruz to deliver silverware while also leading the club on a competitive run in the CAF Confederation Cup.
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