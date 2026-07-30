Gavin Hunt preparing to lose one of his prized attacking assets to Kaizer Chiefs: 'I’m sure the next day or two we’ll hear some more'
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Amakhosi intensify pursuit of Stellies star
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly making significant strides in their attempt to lure Langelighle Phili away from Stellenbosch FC.
The young attacker has become a top priority for the Glamour Boys, with recent reports from the public broadcaster suggesting that negotiations have reached a critical stage.
After a standout breakout campaign where Phili netted nine goals in 39 appearances, including seven in league action, his stock has risen dramatically across the South African football landscape.
The deal currently on the table is thought to be complex, with various structures under consideration to meet Stellenbosch's demands.
While the Winelands club has reportedly placed a substantial R16 million price tag on their prized asset, discussions have also touched upon a potential swap deal involving Ashley du Preez and Given Msimango in a players-plus-cash arrangement.
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Hunt addresses the growing speculation
Speaking at the official launch of the 2026/27 season, Gavin Hunt remained realistic about the prospect of losing his young protege.
The veteran tactician acknowledged that while he values the player immensely, the business side of the sport often dictates the outcome.
Hunt's comments suggest that the saga is nearing its conclusion, providing a glimmer of hope for Chiefs supporters who are eager to see fresh faces arrive at Naturena before the transfer window slams shut.
“Obviously you don’t want to lose the player,” Hunt said as quoted on iDiski Times when asked about the 21-year-old’s future.
“He’s one of the hottest properties in South African football, right now. You don’t want to lose him.
"But I mean, circumstances, contractual circumstances and all those types of things come into play.
"It’s been a lot of media speculation, and I’m sure the next day or two we’ll hear some more."
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A talent worth the high price tag
Phili's rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric, making him one of the most talked-about youngsters in the domestic game.
His ability to beat defenders on the flank and his composure in front of goal have made him a focal point of Hunt’s tactical setup at Stellies.
If the move is completed, it would represent a massive statement of intent from Kaizer Chiefs, who are looking to reclaim their status as the dominant force in South African football.
The R16 million evaluation reflects a growing trend in the local market where young, domestic talent is commanding premium fees.
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Final hours of the transfer saga
The next 48 hours appear to be decisive for the future of the winger.
Hunt’s suggestion that more news is imminent indicates that the administrative wheels are turning behind the scenes.
Stellenbosch have developed a reputation for being a selling club that reinvests wisely, and losing Phili might allow them to strengthen multiple areas of their squad.
As the "hottest property" in the country according to his own coach, Phili faces a career-defining moment.
The lure of wearing the gold and black jersey is often too significant for local players to turn down, regardless of the contractual complexities involved.
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