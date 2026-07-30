Gavin Hunt preparing to lose one of his prized attacking assets to Kaizer Chiefs: 'I’m sure the next day or two we’ll hear some more'

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly making significant strides in their attempt to lure Langelighle Phili away from Stellenbosch FC.

The young attacker has become a top priority for the Glamour Boys, with recent reports from the public broadcaster suggesting that negotiations have reached a critical stage.

After a standout breakout campaign where Phili netted nine goals in 39 appearances, including seven in league action, his stock has risen dramatically across the South African football landscape.

The deal currently on the table is thought to be complex, with various structures under consideration to meet Stellenbosch's demands.

While the Winelands club has reportedly placed a substantial R16 million price tag on their prized asset, discussions have also touched upon a potential swap deal involving Ashley du Preez and Given Msimango in a players-plus-cash arrangement.