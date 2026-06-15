SAFA and 12 football associations release joint statement condemning UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin's 'uninteresting' World Cup comments
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FAs unite against European elitism
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has made history as the first edition to feature 48 teams.
This expansion has opened doors for various nations, including debutants like Cape Verde, Curacao, and Uzbekistan, while allowing stalwarts like Bafana Bafana and DR Congo to return to the global stage.
However, the inclusive nature of the tournament has reportedly not sat well with UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin.
Ceferin is alleged to have labeled the tournament "uninteresting" due to the increased number of participants and has previously voiced opposition to future expansion plans for 2030.
In response, a powerful coalition of 13 football associations, spearheaded by CAF heavyweights like South Africa, Morocco, and Senegal, released a scathing joint statement to defend the integrity of the competition and its diverse participants.
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Defending the merit of global qualification
The joint statement from the associations of Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan, Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and South Africa left no room for ambiguity.
They made it clear that every nation present at the tournament has earned its right to be there through rigorous qualification processes, regardless of regional prestige or historical standing.
“The Football Associations of Cape Verde, Curaçao, Uzbekistan, Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa express their profound disappointment following the recent comments made by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin regarding the expansion of the FIFA World Cup and his characterisation of many matches as being “uninteresting,” the statement read.
“We respectfully but firmly reject these comments, and for our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match.”
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The cultural significance of the World Cup
For many of the nations involved in the protest, the World Cup is far more than just a series of fixtures on a television broadcast.
The statement highlighted the emotional weight of participation for countries like Haiti and Congo, whose supporters have waited decades to see their flags flying at the tournament. The FAs argued that dismissive rhetoric ignores the social impact football has on developing nations.
“For Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan, qualification for the FIFA World Cup represents a historic achievement and the realisation of a dream shared by generations," the statement continued.
"For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.
"To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognise the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world.”
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Demanding respect for a global game
The final section of the protest focused on the concept of football's universality. The 13 associations reminded the UEFA president that the sport does not belong to a "select group" of traditional powers in Europe or South America.
They argued that the very strength of the FIFA World Cup is derived from its ability to unite different cultures and provide a platform for new footballing journeys to begin.
The communication concluded: “Behind every qualification stands years of work and investment. Behind every national team stand entire communities and millions of people who see football as a source of pride, hope and unity.
"Football does not belong to a select group of nations. Its strength comes from its universality.
"The FIFA World Cup is the world’s greatest football competition precisely because it brings together different cultures, different histories and different football journeys.
"We believe that every nation that qualifies deserves respect. Every team has earned its place on merit, and every supporter has the right to dream.
"Every match carries meaning for millions of people around the world. We therefore reject the UEFA president’s comments and reaffirm our belief that the growth of football must continue to create opportunities, inspire new generations and strengthen the truly global nature of our game.”