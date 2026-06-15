SAFA and 12 football associations release joint statement condemning UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin's 'uninteresting' World Cup comments

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has made history as the first edition to feature 48 teams.

This expansion has opened doors for various nations, including debutants like Cape Verde, Curacao, and Uzbekistan, while allowing stalwarts like Bafana Bafana and DR Congo to return to the global stage.

However, the inclusive nature of the tournament has reportedly not sat well with UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin.

Ceferin is alleged to have labeled the tournament "uninteresting" due to the increased number of participants and has previously voiced opposition to future expansion plans for 2030.

In response, a powerful coalition of 13 football associations, spearheaded by CAF heavyweights like South Africa, Morocco, and Senegal, released a scathing joint statement to defend the integrity of the competition and its diverse participants.