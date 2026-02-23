Curacao Overview

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Advocaat quits Curacao ahead of WC

Dick Advocaat has resigned from his role as head coach of Curacao with immediate effect. The 78-year-old veteran had led the Caribbean nation to a fairytale qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but he will not be in the dugout when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. The legendary Dutch tactician has made the difficult decision to step away from the game to focus on his family during a challenging period.

World CupD. Advocaat
World Cup 2026 Power Rankings January GFX

World Cup Power Rankings: AFCON champs Senegal surge

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

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World Cup 2026 Draw

IN FULL: World Cup 2026 group-stage draw

The World Cup 2026 draw has been made, with England set to face Croatia in the group stages, and the USMNT to take on Australia. Brazil have been drawn with Morocco, while France will play Senegal and Argentina must face Austria.

World CupEngland
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McClaren resigns after Curacao hold Jamaica to make World Cup history

Curacao have become the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica in their final qualifying game. Curacao finished the third round qualifying stage at the top of Group B with 12 points from six games, one more than Jamaica. Ex-England boss Steve McClaren resigned from his post with Jamaica immediately after the final whistle. The other teams that sealed direct qualification from CONCACAF are Haiti and Panama.

JamaicaS. McClaren
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March 2026
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Standings

中国スーパーリーグ crest中国スーパーリーグ

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1النصر crestالنصر26221371195267
W
W
W
W
W
2الهلال crestالهلال26197067234464
W
W
W
D
D
3الأهلي crestالأهلي26195251193262
L
W
W
W
W
4القادسية crestالقادسية26186262253760
W
W
D
W
W
5التعاون crestالتعاون26136747331445
D
W
D
D
L
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Wetten im Fokus

4 Value-Wetten für das Viertelfinale der Champions League
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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