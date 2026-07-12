Rangers FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information
Match information
Game:
Rangers FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
12/07/26
Kick-off time:
19H00
Venue:
Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium, Marbella, Spain.
- Getty Images Sport
How to follow the match
The match is being played behind closed doors so no fans and no media will be permitted to watch or broadcast the game.
With the nature of the match there will also be no live score data available.
However, both clubs are usually active on X to keep fans abreast of their activities. To follow either club's X posts:
Rangers squad news
Rangers coach Derek McInnes has welcomed back several members of his squad that saw World Cup action with the Scottish national team.
Lawrence Shankland, Findlay Curtis, Liam Kelly and John Souttar all returned to training this week and will likely play some part in the Chiefs friendly.
Ivor Pandur and Belgium's Nicolas Raskin and Thelo Aasgaard are not available due to their own World Cup commitments.
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
This will be new head coach Fernando Da Cruz first chance to have a look at his squad in action.
He has only been in the job for just over a week so will still be familiarising himself with the current playing squad and coaching structures.
He will very likely give as many players as possible a run out against the Scottish club as he seeks to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Amakhosi group ahead of the PSL season start against Kruger United on August 1.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In recent club friendlies the clubs' form looks like this:
Rangers: D D D L L
Kaizer Chiefs: D L W L L
Both clubs ended the previous season poorly with Rangers winning just one and losing four of their last five competitive matches, while Chiefs won two, lost two and drew one of their last five.
- Getty Images Sport
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