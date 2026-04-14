A few expected Ghana to make changes in the technical department, barely two months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Black Stars' 5-1 defeat to Austria, followed by the 2-1 loss against Germany, led to the dismissal of coach Otto Addo.

He had also lost against South Korea and Japan 1-0 and 2-0 respectively in the previous initial FIFA international break, explaining why the decision was reached.