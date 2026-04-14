Pitso Mosimane snubbed! Ghana appoint ex-Bafana Bafana tactician to replace Otto Addo at 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound Black Stars
- AFP
The unexpected exit
A few expected Ghana to make changes in the technical department, barely two months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
However, Black Stars' 5-1 defeat to Austria, followed by the 2-1 loss against Germany, led to the dismissal of coach Otto Addo.
He had also lost against South Korea and Japan 1-0 and 2-0 respectively in the previous initial FIFA international break, explaining why the decision was reached.
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The Mosimane links
Pitso Mosimane, who has been unattached for more than a year now, was among the tacticians reportedly on GFA's radar.
His experience in both African football and outside the continent, and the success he managed while with clubs, were brought into play.
Speculations had it that he was going to be contracted for four months and then a review after the World Cup, depending on the Black Stars' performance.
Ghana snub Mosimane, but...
The West African nation eventually opted to go with former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz.
"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States," GFA confirmed.
"Queiroz boasts an extensive World Cup pedigree. He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, guided Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and took charge of Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.
"He has also held coaching roles in Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar, and is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear during the World Cup. Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026," they concluded.
- AFP
Ghana's group
Ghana are placed in a tricky Group L in the competition that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Their first game will be on June 17 against Panama before playing England and Croatia to complete pool fixtures.