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Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Ayanda Lukhele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit CollegeBackpage
Seth Willis

Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC
S. Mthethwa
A. McCarthy
F. Silva
L. Maboe
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy

The Glamour Boys are aware that a win on Monday night will bring them closer to CAF inter-club qualification, following their failure to mount a consistent and meaningful challenge in the Premier Soccer League title race. However, the likes of AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United are also hoping to secure the top-three position.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orbit College and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Yanga Madiba, Orbit College, November 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game: Orbit vs Chiefs
    Date: April 6, 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
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  • How to watch Orbit vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Igor Silva, TS Galaxy, Ayanda Lukhele, Orbit College March 2026Backpage

    Orbit team news & squad

    The Mswenko Boys have no new injuries ahead of the crucial fixture against the Soweto giants.

    Thulani Jingana is back from suspension, which is a plus to the technical team as Orbit are hoping to win the relegation battle. 

    Orbit possible XI: Chibwe, Vilakazi, Mphahlele, Onyango, Jingana, Motshwari, Potsana, Mabele, Kapinga, Khoto, Lukhele

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  • Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    Angolan Inacio Miguel will miss the fixture owing to the eighth yellow card he has received in the campaign, meaning he will miss two PSL matches. 

    Fiacre Ntwari is back in training after missing the FIFA International Break owing to an injury; however, no news regarding the availability of Brandon Petersen. 

    Chiefs possible XI: Bvuma, Solomons, Cross, Kwinika, McCarthy, Maboe, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Duba, Mmodi, Lilepo

  • Given Thibedi, Orbit CollegeBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In the most recent run, Amakhosi have lost five of the last ten outings across all competitions. Three of the defeats were in PSL, and they came prior to the recent back-to-back victories against Durban City and Magesi, respectively.

    While Amakhosi are chasing their third straight PSL win, the Mswenko Boys are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the South African top-tier, having fallen to Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele in the last two fixtures. 

    As a matter of fact, they have lost nine of the 12 assignments played across all competitions.

    In the head-to-head, Amakhosi won the last and the only meeting 4-1 and will be aiming at completing a double on Monday. 

  • Thabiso Monyane and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

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