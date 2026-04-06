GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orbit College and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game: Orbit vs Chiefs Date: April 6, 2026 Kick-off: 15h00 SA Time Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
How to watch Orbit vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
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Orbit team news & squad
The Mswenko Boys have no new injuries ahead of the crucial fixture against the Soweto giants.
Thulani Jingana is back from suspension, which is a plus to the technical team as Orbit are hoping to win the relegation battle.
Orbit possible XI: Chibwe, Vilakazi, Mphahlele, Onyango, Jingana, Motshwari, Potsana, Mabele, Kapinga, Khoto, Lukhele
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Chiefs team news & squads
Angolan Inacio Miguel will miss the fixture owing to the eighth yellow card he has received in the campaign, meaning he will miss two PSL matches.
Fiacre Ntwari is back in training after missing the FIFA International Break owing to an injury; however, no news regarding the availability of Brandon Petersen.
Chiefs possible XI: Bvuma, Solomons, Cross, Kwinika, McCarthy, Maboe, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Duba, Mmodi, Lilepo
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Head-to-head and recent form
In the most recent run, Amakhosi have lost five of the last ten outings across all competitions. Three of the defeats were in PSL, and they came prior to the recent back-to-back victories against Durban City and Magesi, respectively.
While Amakhosi are chasing their third straight PSL win, the Mswenko Boys are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the South African top-tier, having fallen to Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele in the last two fixtures.
As a matter of fact, they have lost nine of the 12 assignments played across all competitions.
In the head-to-head, Amakhosi won the last and the only meeting 4-1 and will be aiming at completing a double on Monday.
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