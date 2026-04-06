Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

In the most recent run, Amakhosi have lost five of the last ten outings across all competitions. Three of the defeats were in PSL, and they came prior to the recent back-to-back victories against Durban City and Magesi, respectively.

While Amakhosi are chasing their third straight PSL win, the Mswenko Boys are hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the South African top-tier, having fallen to Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele in the last two fixtures.

As a matter of fact, they have lost nine of the 12 assignments played across all competitions.

In the head-to-head, Amakhosi won the last and the only meeting 4-1 and will be aiming at completing a double on Monday.