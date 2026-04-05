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Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College: Etiosa Ighodaro or Glody Lilepo to lead the goal-hunting mission for top-three-chasing Amakhosi?

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Shabalala
M. Vilakazi
B. Petersen
Inacio Miguel
M. Lilepo
S. Ndlovu
Zamalek SC
Orlando Pirates
D. Solomons
P. Mako
T. Monyane
A. McCarthy
Z. Kwinika
L. Maboe
E. Chislett
P. Mmodi
F. Silva
Durban City
Magesi FC
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy

After back-to-back victories, Amakhosi return to action on Monday hoping to get one more win. This will be their first engagement after the international break, and their fans hope the players are in good form to continue with the good run. With the PSL debutants struggling, it might be another perfect chance for the Soweto giants to collect more points.

GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are likely to line up their team for the Premier Soccer League encounter against Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

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  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma

    Bvuma has been highly involved in the absence of Brandon Petersen, who is yet to fully recover.

    Eyes will be keen to see whether Takalani Mazhamba will be the second-choice goalkeeper at the expense of Fiacre Ntwari who recently suffered an injury setback.

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  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    This is a position that Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have regularly interchanged between Solomons and Thabiso Monyane.

    It will be interesting to see who will get the nod on Monday.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    Cross is likely to start again, as Nkanyiso Shinga suffered an injury during his debut against Richards Bay.

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  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    With Inacio Miguel suspended, Kwinika is expected to slot in.

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    A regular starter for the Glamour Boys when he is fit and not suspended. The versatile star is expected to be deployed alongside Kwinika, whom he has played with regularly at the back.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    The experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is set to man the midfield once again.

    Being one of the leaders in the dressing room, he has not disappointed.

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

    Ngcobo started against Magesi, and he was impressive, which could give him an advantage and a start against his rivals for the position.

    Siphesihle Ndlovu and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are other options for the technical bench.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    This is another position with rich options for Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. Shabalala and Ethan Chislett are available, giving the coaches a selection headache.

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Wandile Duba

    Although he has been sidelined in the season, the promising youngster scored against Magesi.

    The goal should have motivated him more, and he could be given more playtime to prove himself even more.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    Mmodi has been a familiar face for this position and is expected to be deployed again.

    Asanele Velebayi could be an option from the bench.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Glody Lilepo

    The DR Congo star is a utility player for Chiefs, as he can be deployed across the attacking frontline. He scored against Durban City and could be the answer again on Monday as Chiefs want goals.

    Although Etiosa Ighodaro is back, the Nigerian is not expected to start, meaning Lilepo is the natural choice for that crucial position.

Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG