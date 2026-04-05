GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are likely to line up their team for the Premier Soccer League encounter against Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Predicted XI Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College: Etiosa Ighodaro or Glody Lilepo to lead the goal-hunting mission for top-three-chasing Amakhosi?
- Kaizer Chiefs
GOALKEEPER: Bruce Bvuma
Bvuma has been highly involved in the absence of Brandon Petersen, who is yet to fully recover.
Eyes will be keen to see whether Takalani Mazhamba will be the second-choice goalkeeper at the expense of Fiacre Ntwari who recently suffered an injury setback.
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RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
This is a position that Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have regularly interchanged between Solomons and Thabiso Monyane.
It will be interesting to see who will get the nod on Monday.
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LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross
Cross is likely to start again, as Nkanyiso Shinga suffered an injury during his debut against Richards Bay.
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CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
With Inacio Miguel suspended, Kwinika is expected to slot in.
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CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy
A regular starter for the Glamour Boys when he is fit and not suspended. The versatile star is expected to be deployed alongside Kwinika, whom he has played with regularly at the back.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
The experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is set to man the midfield once again.
Being one of the leaders in the dressing room, he has not disappointed.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo
Ngcobo started against Magesi, and he was impressive, which could give him an advantage and a start against his rivals for the position.
Siphesihle Ndlovu and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are other options for the technical bench.
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ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala
This is another position with rich options for Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. Shabalala and Ethan Chislett are available, giving the coaches a selection headache.
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RIGHT ATTACKER: Wandile Duba
Although he has been sidelined in the season, the promising youngster scored against Magesi.
The goal should have motivated him more, and he could be given more playtime to prove himself even more.
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LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi
Mmodi has been a familiar face for this position and is expected to be deployed again.
Asanele Velebayi could be an option from the bench.
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CENTRE-FORWARD: Glody Lilepo
The DR Congo star is a utility player for Chiefs, as he can be deployed across the attacking frontline. He scored against Durban City and could be the answer again on Monday as Chiefs want goals.
Although Etiosa Ighodaro is back, the Nigerian is not expected to start, meaning Lilepo is the natural choice for that crucial position.