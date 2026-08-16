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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso warns Mamelodi Sundowns rivals after tactical evolution against Kaizer Chiefs - 'We're gonna go for a high level demands'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
A. Van Wyk
S. Ndlovu
K. Mudau
K. Cupido

The Masandawana's mentor believes his side has become a tactical enigma for opponents following their 1-1 draw against the Glamour Boys. The Portuguese tactician is convinced that the Brazilians have added a new layer of dynamism to their game, making them significantly harder to prepare for in the Premier Soccer League.

  • Lebohang Maboe & Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Tactical evolution in the Sundowns engine room

    Following a pulsating encounter at the FNB Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs, Miguel Cardoso was quick to highlight the tactical progress his side has made during the pre-season.

    The Mamelodi Sundowns head coach believes the ability to switch between different buildup structures has transformed the Brazilians into a more dangerous unit, capable of keeping even the most disciplined defences guessing throughout ninety minutes.

    Explaining the intricacies of his side's new approach, Cardoso noted that the versatility of his squad allows for multiple tactical permutations on the pitch.

    "There are indeed, I think, the team is now capable of managing different ways of building up," Cardoso said, as per SABC Sport.

    "Sometimes when we approach Rowen [Williams], we have a three-man build-up; sometimes we have a four-man build-up.

    "When Rowen is far away, sometimes we have a three-man build-up with [Khuliso] Modau; sometimes we have three-man build-up in between centre-backs."


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  • Antonio van Wyk vs Polokwane City, MTN8 Cup 2026

    New signings adding fresh dimensions

    The introduction of new faces like Siyanda Ndlovu and Antonio Van Wyk has played a pivotal role in this transformation, providing Cardoso with the specific profiles needed to execute his vision.

    The 54-year-old coach elaborated on the specific impact of his recent acquisitions, stating: "Sometimes outside, what I see now is that the team became much more dynamic in the way the team builds; it seems the contacts to control our game are more difficult.

    "So, there are more challenges for the opponents because they don't really know what is gonna happen, and that is obviously a key that a coach can have.

    "When you have a Siyanda that you bring in, he brings his own characteristics out and inside. He can target goal from range; he can penetrate.

    "When you bring Antonio, you know what he can get. He's being a little bit punished by playing on the right; he's a better player on the left, but it's a compromise of the team, and he's respecting that."


  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Addressing the midfield vacancy

    Despite the positive tactical shifts, the Chloorkop-based outfit has faced significant emotional and physical challenges in the middle of the park.

    The tragic passing of Jayden Adams, coupled with injury setbacks to other key personnel, has left a void in the squad that Cardoso is keen to fill before the transfer window slams shut.

    Reflecting on the forced changes to his roster, the Portuguese coach admitted that the market remains an option to stabilise the squad's core.

    "You also need to understand, guys, that this team suffered some changes by accident. We lost Keanu [Cupido]; that was a very important asset in our organisation by injury," the coach added.

    "We lost Jayden, and that is a big bridge in the middle; let's see if we'll still be able to bring someone that can also cover a little bit more options in the middle."


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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Demanding excellence for the season ahead

    As Sundowns look to navigate a congested fixture list, Cardoso is under no illusions about the standards required to maintain their dominance in South African football.

    The focus remains on sustaining a high level of performance, ensuring that the tactical flexibility shown against Chiefs becomes a permanent fixture of their identity rather than a fleeting experimental phase during the early stages of the league campaign.

    The coach concluded with a firm message regarding the club's ambitions and the necessity for squad depth to meet their lofty objectives.

    Cardoso made it clear that the club will not settle for mediocrity as they hunt for more silverware, stating emphatically: "We're gonna go for a high level demands in terms of games."

Premier Soccer League
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
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Marumo Gallants
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