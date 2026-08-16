Miguel Cardoso warns Mamelodi Sundowns rivals after tactical evolution against Kaizer Chiefs - 'We're gonna go for a high level demands'

Following a pulsating encounter at the FNB Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs, Miguel Cardoso was quick to highlight the tactical progress his side has made during the pre-season.

The Mamelodi Sundowns head coach believes the ability to switch between different buildup structures has transformed the Brazilians into a more dangerous unit, capable of keeping even the most disciplined defences guessing throughout ninety minutes.

Explaining the intricacies of his side's new approach, Cardoso noted that the versatility of his squad allows for multiple tactical permutations on the pitch.

"There are indeed, I think, the team is now capable of managing different ways of building up," Cardoso said, as per SABC Sport.

"Sometimes when we approach Rowen [Williams], we have a three-man build-up; sometimes we have a four-man build-up.

"When Rowen is far away, sometimes we have a three-man build-up with [Khuliso] Modau; sometimes we have three-man build-up in between centre-backs."



