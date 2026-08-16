Miguel Cardoso on Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Bravo on the football we saw'
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Bravo for the football on display
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was in an appreciative mood following his side's 1-1 draw against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.
Despite seeing his side drop points, the head coach was quick to praise the entertainment value provided by both heavyweights in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the South African football calendar.
The match saw the African champions display resilience to secure a point away from home after going behind to a Langelihle Phili goal just after the hour mark.
Reflecting on the match, Cardoso told SuperSport TV: "First of all, it’s important to say it was a very beautiful football match, sometimes we complain, today we should say bravo.
"Beautiful football game, played with fair play a tough match but fair play from both sides.
“A lot of commitment, obviously a lot of energy, I think we deserved a little bit more, we had control of the match in the first half, I think we totally managed the match.
"We suffered a goal from a mistake; we had to run again try to go for a draw and we finished the game in the top trying to score the second goal."
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The impact of super-sub Mailula
The standout performer for the Brazilians was once again Cassius Mailula, who stepped off the bench to rescue a point for the visitors.
Having already proven his worth with a crucial winner against Polokwane City in the MTN8, the forward demonstrated his maturity by finding the back of the net when it mattered most.
Cardoso was effusive in his praise for the player's attitude and his growing importance to the first-team squad.
"It’s a wonderful boy first of all that loves the club, group, ambience. He is a happy guy; you give him five minutes he goes happy that usually brings good things back.
"I’m so happy because of that he is a mature player also. He feels the moments in regarding the goal, today was beautiful. I’m happy for him."
- Sundowns
Navigating a period of rebuilding
The draw comes at a time when Sundowns are undergoing significant changes to their playing personnel. Cardoso acknowledged that the squad is in a phase of reconstruction following the departure of several key figures who were instrumental in their recent successes.
Despite these exits, the coach remains optimistic about the depth of talent at his disposal and the ability of new signings and existing squad members to step up to the plate.
Addressing the current state of the squad, the Sundowns boss concluded: "I reinforce – bravo on the football we saw today. Bravo from my players, a lot of capacity, a lot of quality football we saw today. Important to understand that this team is a team that’s being rebuild.
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Reinforcements needed
When asked about the need for reinforcements during the transfer window, Cardoso admitted Sundowns were going to be active in the market despite their youngsters having stepped up in the early part of the season.
“Thank you very much for highlighting that point, I think it’s very important. Last year, I complained a lot about having more options for the front," Cardoso told SuperSport.
"This year we are better and that allows the coach to be better also, obviously some of the youngsters here and there they make mistakes."
“They want to rush a little bit the things, but maturity will come from the opportunities that we have to give.
"Obviously, I still think that here and there in the middle, back we need something more let’s hope, it’s something the club is working on.
“Because as you may imagine the season is very tough, I think yeah a centre-back, midfielder, maybe something there on the right let’s see what’s possible to do but good signs regarding development."
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