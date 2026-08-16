Miguel Cardoso on Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Bravo on the football we saw'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was in an appreciative mood following his side's 1-1 draw against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

Despite seeing his side drop points, the head coach was quick to praise the entertainment value provided by both heavyweights in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the South African football calendar.

The match saw the African champions display resilience to secure a point away from home after going behind to a Langelihle Phili goal just after the hour mark.

Reflecting on the match, Cardoso told SuperSport TV: "First of all, it’s important to say it was a very beautiful football match, sometimes we complain, today we should say bravo.

"Beautiful football game, played with fair play a tough match but fair play from both sides.

“A lot of commitment, obviously a lot of energy, I think we deserved a little bit more, we had control of the match in the first half, I think we totally managed the match.

"We suffered a goal from a mistake; we had to run again try to go for a draw and we finished the game in the top trying to score the second goal."











