Miguel Cardoso slams Mamelodi Sundowns' defensive collapse despite MTN8 Cup extra-time thriller - 'Last season we suffered three goals from set pieces'
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Cardoso frustrated by recurring defensive nightmare
Mamelodi Sundowns may have secured their place in the next round of the MTN8 after a pulse-pounding 3-2 victory over Polokwane City, but head coach Miguel Cardoso was far from satisfied with his team's performance.
The Portuguese tactician was quick to point out that this was not a new problem for the Brazilians, referencing similar struggles from the previous campaign.
Speaking after the final whistle, Cardoso highlighted the statistics that defined the contest.
"Look, today we were saying that last season we suffered three goals from set pieces. Today [Saturday] we suffered two. That is the story of the game," Cardoso told the media.
Mailula makes golden return to save Sundowns
Despite the defensive lapses that allowed Rise and Shine to level the scores at 2-2 during regulation time, there was a fairy-tale ending for one returning star.
Cassius Mailula, making his highly anticipated return to the club, proved to be the difference-maker by netting a late winner in the extra time.
Cardoso acknowledged that while the result was positive, the physical demands of the match took a visible toll on his squad during these early weeks of the new season.
"The man-to-man marking that Polokwane City put on the pitch was obviously very physical, very demanding," he explained.
"I think we reacted very well to the goal that we suffered.
We made a beautiful first half, trying to escape from that man-to-man marking, finding the spaces to penetrate.
Tactical battles and fitness concerns
The Sundowns coach was complimentary of his side's offensive output in the opening stages but lamented the momentum swings caused by their own errors at the back.
He noted that the visitors gained significant confidence every time they won a dead-ball situation near the Sundowns area.
Cardoso explained the shift in momentum: "I think we had chances even to score more," he continued.
"Obviously, suffering another goal from set pieces brings a lot of energy to the opponent, and then it's a matter of pursuit. "
Furthermore, the Bafana Ba Style mentor admitted that the team is still searching for their peak physical condition following a gruelling pre-season break.
"We are still not at our best physically; it's clear. Our pre-season was quite tough," Cardoso noted.
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Character and commitment shine through
Ultimately, Cardoso was full of praise for the energy and character his team showed in grinding out the result under pressure. "Beautiful answer from the players, beautiful answer.
As Sundowns look ahead to the next stage of the competition, Cardoso remains optimistic about the entertainment value provided by the cup tie, despite his tactical grievances.
He concluded his assessment by noting the competitive nature of the tournament so far. "And happy for the result, obviously, and it's the beginning of the season.
"I think that also the other match today was in the last minute, a goal, so it's what it is. I think it was a beautiful match for the beginning of the season."
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