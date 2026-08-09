Miguel Cardoso slams Mamelodi Sundowns' defensive collapse despite MTN8 Cup extra-time thriller - 'Last season we suffered three goals from set pieces'

Mamelodi Sundowns may have secured their place in the next round of the MTN8 after a pulse-pounding 3-2 victory over Polokwane City, but head coach Miguel Cardoso was far from satisfied with his team's performance.

The Portuguese tactician was quick to point out that this was not a new problem for the Brazilians, referencing similar struggles from the previous campaign.

Speaking after the final whistle, Cardoso highlighted the statistics that defined the contest.

"Look, today we were saying that last season we suffered three goals from set pieces. Today [Saturday] we suffered two. That is the story of the game," Cardoso told the media.



