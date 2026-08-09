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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Miguel Cardoso provides injury update on Mamelodi Sundowns duo Arthur Sales and Keanu Cupido - 'Let’s not really put pressure on their recovery'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
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CAF Champions League
M. Cardoso
A. Sales
K. Cupido

The Masandawana head coach has delivered a sobering injury update regarding two of his most vital first-team stars. The Brazilians are set to be without the services of the pair for a significant period following post-season surgical procedures.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso confirms long-term injury blows

    Mamelodi Sundowns are facing a testing start to the new campaign following news that both Arthur Sales and Keanu Cupido have been ruled out for the foreseeable future.

    The duo, who were instrumental in the club's recent successes, including a deep run in the CAF Champions League competition, have been sidelined after undergoing necessary surgeries during the pre-season break.

    Speaking to the media about the recovery process, coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to temper expectations regarding a swift return to action.

    The Portuguese tactician emphasised that the club will take a cautious approach to their rehabilitation, ensuring that neither player is rushed back onto the pitch before they are physically prepared for the rigours of top-flight football.


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  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    The extent of the surgery explained

    The technical staff has provided specific details regarding the nature of the injuries that have kept the pair out of recent training sessions.

    Sales, in particular, has dealt with multiple issues that required surgical intervention to resolve permanently.

    Cardoso elaborated on the situation, stating: "We also have Sales, unfortunately, like Keanu, will be a long-term situation," he said as per iDiski Tmes.

    "Arthur made a double surgery, shoulder and pubis, and then the shoulder; he had to be submitted because he had a big issue there."


  • AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCGetty Images

    'We tried conservative treatment on him'

    For Cupido, the journey to recovery has been equally arduous after a gruelling schedule last season.

    The defender pushed through the pain barrier to represent the club on the biggest stage, but eventually, the medical department decided that a procedure was the only viable long-term solution.

    "Keanu, unfortunately, we tried conservative treatment on him; he played the Champions League final, and he was so important, but then he had to make a surgery, and that surgery will take a long time to recover from.


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Patience required for November return

    While fans may have hoped for a return in the early weeks of the season, Cardoso has suggested that the timeline is much further down the road.

    The Sundowns coach believes that a late-year return is a more realistic target for the rehabilitating pair.

    Cardoso remained firm in his stance that the health of the players must come first, despite the pressure to field his strongest starting eleven.

    "I think that we are being very optimistic when we speak that they are going to be back in the end of August; they will be back in the end of maybe November," the coach remarked.

    "So, let’s not really put pressure on their recovery; it’s a thing for not long, but medium term."

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