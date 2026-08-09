Miguel Cardoso provides injury update on Mamelodi Sundowns duo Arthur Sales and Keanu Cupido - 'Let’s not really put pressure on their recovery'

Mamelodi Sundowns are facing a testing start to the new campaign following news that both Arthur Sales and Keanu Cupido have been ruled out for the foreseeable future.

The duo, who were instrumental in the club's recent successes, including a deep run in the CAF Champions League competition, have been sidelined after undergoing necessary surgeries during the pre-season break.

Speaking to the media about the recovery process, coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to temper expectations regarding a swift return to action.

The Portuguese tactician emphasised that the club will take a cautious approach to their rehabilitation, ensuring that neither player is rushed back onto the pitch before they are physically prepared for the rigours of top-flight football.



