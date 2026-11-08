Mamelodi Sundowns vs USM Alger CAF Super Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos came out fighting against the club's detractors following their unexpected early exit from CAF Champions League, insisting they are now focused on winning the CAF Super Cup.

“I mean, we won the Champions League last year, so it’s not easy as well,” Santos explained when reflecting on the high expectations placed upon the squad.

“Obviously, as I said before, we wanted to be in the competition, but I don’t want to speak too much about it as well, because that’s not why we are here for, we are here for the Super Cup, so I’m focused on that.”

“We are focused on everything that we control from now on, and the Champions League is not one of them.”

“We know that people talk, sometimes the people talk too much, without knowing what’s happening in the background. The only thing that I can say is that we do our best every day to make Sundowns better.”