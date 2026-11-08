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Mamelodi Sundowns vs USM Alger CAF Super Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

CAF Super Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs USM Alger
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
USM Alger
M. Cardoso
T. Mokoena
R. Williams
A. Modiba
B. Aubaas
S. Ndlovu
I. Rayners
Kruger United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Kruger United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Polokwane City

GOAL brings you all the available details on the ultimate continental cup final between the Tshwane giants and the Reds and Blacks of Algiers at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. This is a once-off final between the winners of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

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  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Super Cup

    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs USM Alger

    Date:

    08/11/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

  • USM AlgerUSM Alger media

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns: W W W D D

    Masandawana are a formidable force on home soil and will be eager to put right their shock exit from the CAF Champions League by winning the Super Cup.

    USM Alger: W D W L W

    The Algerians are currently in a disappointing sixth place in Ligue 1 but will be prepared to give their all to beat Sundowns and cause an upset in Pretoria.

    Most recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    11/01/20

    Sundowns 2-1 USM Alger

    CCL

    28/12/19

    USM Alger 0-1 Sundowns

    CCL

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 65%

    Draw: 12%

    Away win: 23%

  • Sundowns news

    Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos came out fighting against the club's detractors following their unexpected early exit from CAF Champions League, insisting they are now focused on winning the CAF Super Cup.

    “I mean, we won the Champions League last year, so it’s not easy as well,” Santos explained when reflecting on the high expectations placed upon the squad.

    “Obviously, as I said before, we wanted to be in the competition, but I don’t want to speak too much about it as well, because that’s not why we are here for, we are here for the Super Cup, so I’m focused on that.”

    “We are focused on everything that we control from now on, and the Champions League is not one of them.”

    “We know that people talk, sometimes the people talk too much, without knowing what’s happening in the background. The only thing that I can say is that we do our best every day to make Sundowns better.”

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  • USM Alger

    Former USM Alger player Samir Amirat told El Ayem, as reported by Soccer Laduma, that beating Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versveld was a difficult, but not impossible task.

    "We are facing a major final between two teams with a significant standing on the African stage," he said.

    "We are well aware of the strength of our South African opponent, Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the continent's strongest clubs, possessing extensive experience in African competitions, in addition to winning the CAF Champions League title last season."

    "Therefore, I believe the task will be anything but easy for USM Alger, especially since the match will be played in Pretoria in front of the Sundowns fans, factors that give our opponents a relative advantage due to home ground and crowd support."

    "We cannot overlook the experience USM Alger has gained in recent years through its African campaigns and participation in numerous major matches and finals. This valuable experience will help the players cope with the pressure and the specifics of this encounter. I believe the two teams have an equal chance, although Mamelodi Sundowns might have the advantage of playing at home," he said.

    "I sincerely hope that the title will go to USM Alger, and that the team will be able to bring the trophy back to Algeria and bring joy to its fans. The final will be a completely different match, where small details will be crucial.

    "Therefore, I say facing Sundowns will be difficult, but not impossible," he added.

  • How to watch Sundowns vs USM Alger - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus/DSTV App

    SABC 1/SuperSport 202

    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

    * CAF Super Cup

    *Mamelodi Sundowns team page

    * USM Alger team page

    * Sundowns vs USM Alger live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page