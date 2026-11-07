Mamelodi Sundowns star Nuno Santos outlines Masandawana's focus as they target more silverware - 'We are here for the Super Cup'

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The Masandawana midfielder has come out fighting against the club's detractors following their unexpected early exit from CAF Champions League. The Portuguese playmaker insists the squad remains fully committed to adding more trophies to the cabinet despite a recent stumble on the road to defending their crown.

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'We are here for the Super Cup'

The reigning African champions were left reeling after a stunning elimination in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Nuno Santos has now addressed the fallout, acknowledging that the disappointment was profound given their status as the previous season's victors. However, the midfielder was quick to point out that the team cannot afford to dwell on past results with other major honours still within their immediate reach during this busy campaign.

“I mean, we won the Champions League last year, so it’s not easy as well,” Santos explained when reflecting on the high expectations placed upon the squad. He emphasised that while the players shared the fans' frustrations regarding the early exit, their professional obligations require them to pivot toward upcoming challenges without hesitation.

“Obviously, as I said before, we wanted to be in the competition, but I don’t want to speak too much about it as well, because that’s not why we are here for, we are here for the Super Cup, so I’m focused on that,” he said, as per iDiski Times.

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The Tshwane giants are eager to prove that their recent continental blip was merely an anomaly.

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Defending the club's internal culture

Santos also took the opportunity to address the external criticism directed at the team’s performance levels and preparation.

“We are focused on everything that we control from now on, and the Champions League is not one of them,” Santos continued. By narrowing their vision to upcoming fixtures, Masandawana hope to rebuild the momentum that carried them to glory last term.

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The midfielder was particularly firm regarding the public discourse surrounding the club's current form. He noted that opinions are often formed without a full understanding of the internal dynamics, injuries, or tactical adjustments that influence the final results seen on the pitch by the general public.

“We know that people talk, sometimes the people talk too much, without knowing what’s happening in the background. The only thing that I can say is that we do our best every day to make Sundowns better,” Santos concluded.