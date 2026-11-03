Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows
Date:
03/11/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns: W W D D W
Masandawana head into Tuesday's clash in high spirits after an emphatic four-goal victory over the weekend. The Brazilians will be eager to carry that momentum into the Carling Knockout encounter as they continue their pursuit of a clean sweep of domestic trophies.
Golden Arrows: L W L D D
Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende head into the encounter on the back of a setback in the KwaZulu-Natal derby. Coach Mandla Ncikazi will be eager to guide his side further in the competition as he looks to write a successful new chapter in his coaching career away from Orlando Pirates.
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 50%
Draw: 33%
Away win: 17%
Mamelodi Sundowns news
Coach Miguel Cardoso has called on the Masandawana faithful to rally behind the team as they continue their pursuit of domestic silverware. The Portuguese tactician reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for every available trophy while providing an update on the squad's injury situation, with Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Keagan Johannes and Keanu Cupido currently sidelined. Cardoso remains hopeful that returning players will provide a timely boost as the campaign progresses.
"The only thing I can promise to Mamelodi Sundowns fans is that we are going to push to fight for everything we can. We don’t promise nothing, but we promise work and determination and a lot of commitment." We need them. We need the energy from the fans. We need everybody to be positive around the team," said Cardoso.
"We have been suffering also with losses [due to injuries], but players are coming back. They will come back. The team will proceed. We will develop once… we will proceed with the others soon. We will have reinforcements, and that will make us stronger."
Sundowns Possible XI: Goss, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Modiba, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Rayners.
Golden Arrows news
Ncikazi acknowledged the challenge of preparing his team for Tuesday's clash against Sundowns, admitting that the tight turnaround leaves little time to work on specific aspects of their game. The Abafana Bes'thende coach, however, stressed that managing such demands comes with the responsibility of being at the helm.
“Now we have a challenge right now. When I started, I had time. Now, there’s not much time. We have another game on Tuesday. So we want to train certain aspects, but we are playing games. But that’s the responsibility of a coach,” he said.
Arrows Possible XI: Msibi, Shezi, Jiyane, Eroine, Mabaso, Zwane, Dlamini, Maxwele, Sithole, Dion, Van Neel.
How to watch Sundowns vs Arrows - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV App
SuperSport TV
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