Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Coach Miguel Cardoso has called on the Masandawana faithful to rally behind the team as they continue their pursuit of domestic silverware. The Portuguese tactician reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for every available trophy while providing an update on the squad's injury situation, with Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Keagan Johannes and Keanu Cupido currently sidelined. Cardoso remains hopeful that returning players will provide a timely boost as the campaign progresses.

"The only thing I can promise to Mamelodi Sundowns fans is that we are going to push to fight for everything we can. We don’t promise nothing, but we promise work and determination and a lot of commitment." We need them. We need the energy from the fans. We need everybody to be positive around the team," said Cardoso.

"We have been suffering also with losses [due to injuries], but players are coming back. They will come back. The team will proceed. We will develop once… we will proceed with the others soon. We will have reinforcements, and that will make us stronger."

Sundowns Possible XI: Goss, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Modiba, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Rayners.