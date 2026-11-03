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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Knockout Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
T. Mokoena
R. Williams
AmaZulu FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
AmaZulu FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates
M. Ncikazi
J. Dion
R. Van Neel
N. Zwane
K. Johannes
K. Cupido
K. Mudau

GOAL brings you all the available details ahead of the Carling Knockout clash between the Brazilians and Abafana Bes'thende at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The two teams have already met three times in the 2026/27 campaign, including a cup encounter in which the Tshwane giants knocked out the Durban-based side. With that defeat still fresh, Arrows will be looking to settle the score.

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  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information

    Competition:

    Carling Knockout Cup

    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows

    Date:

    03/11/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows, MTN8Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns: W W D D W

    Masandawana head into Tuesday's clash in high spirits after an emphatic four-goal victory over the weekend. The Brazilians will be eager to carry that momentum into the Carling Knockout encounter as they continue their pursuit of a clean sweep of domestic trophies.

    Golden Arrows: L W L D D

    Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende head into the encounter on the back of a setback in the KwaZulu-Natal derby. Coach Mandla Ncikazi will be eager to guide his side further in the competition as he looks to write a successful new chapter in his coaching career away from Orlando Pirates.

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 50%

    Draw: 33%

    Away win: 17%

  • Mamelodi Sundowns news

    Coach Miguel Cardoso has called on the Masandawana faithful to rally behind the team as they continue their pursuit of domestic silverware. The Portuguese tactician reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for every available trophy while providing an update on the squad's injury situation, with Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Keagan Johannes and Keanu Cupido currently sidelined. Cardoso remains hopeful that returning players will provide a timely boost as the campaign progresses.

    "The only thing I can promise to Mamelodi Sundowns fans is that we are going to push to fight for everything we can. We don’t promise nothing, but we promise work and determination and a lot of commitment." We need them. We need the energy from the fans. We need everybody to be positive around the team," said Cardoso.

    "We have been suffering also with losses [due to injuries], but players are coming back. They will come back. The team will proceed. We will develop once… we will proceed with the others soon. We will have reinforcements, and that will make us stronger."

    Sundowns Possible XI: Goss, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Modiba, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Rayners.

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  • Golden Arrows news

    Ncikazi acknowledged the challenge of preparing his team for Tuesday's clash against Sundowns, admitting that the tight turnaround leaves little time to work on specific aspects of their game. The Abafana Bes'thende coach, however, stressed that managing such demands comes with the responsibility of being at the helm.

    “Now we have a challenge right now. When I started, I had time. Now, there’s not much time. We have another game on Tuesday. So we want to train certain aspects, but we are playing games. But that’s the responsibility of a coach,” he said.

    Arrows Possible XI: Msibi, Shezi, Jiyane, Eroine, Mabaso, Zwane, Dlamini, Maxwele, Sithole, Dion, Van Neel.

  • How to watch Sundowns vs Arrows - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV App

    SuperSport TV

    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Dive deeper

    * Carling Knockout Cup

    * Mamelodi Sundowns team page

    * Golden Arrows team page

    * Sundowns vs Arrows live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page